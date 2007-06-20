Sienna Miller Debuts Her Own Clothing Line -- By Wearing It!

Sienna Miller has become known for being a fashion icon over the past few years, so it only makes sense that she would join the ranks of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Moss and the Olsen sisters in designing her own line. The added bonus is that her sister, Savannah, is actually a graduate of Central Saint Martins school of design in London and a fashion designer! The sisters have paired up to create Twenty8Twelve and instead of rolling it out with a big splashy fashion show, Sienna’s just started wearing the clothes — and who could be a better model? She wore her elegant little black dress to the recent Glamour Women of the Year Awards and her Gabrielle cotton camisole paired with jeans while strolling through London. We’ve got to say — so far, so good! We can’t wait to see the rest of the line in the fall. Tell us: Would you wear Sienna Miller’s clothing line?