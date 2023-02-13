Sienna Miller Sits Front Row with Daughter Marlowe at Proenza Schouler Fashion Show in New York

The mother-daughter duo were joined in the front row by Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne, The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy and more

By Hedy Phillips
Published on February 13, 2023 12:33 PM
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Fashion is a family affair for Sienna Miller.

The 21 Bridges actress brought her 10-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with fellow actor Tom Sturridge, out for New York Fashion Week. The mother-daughter duo sat front row for the Proenza Schouler show on Saturday and mingled with some other famous faces.

The two chatted with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour and were also joined in the front row by Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne and The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy. For an added bonus, they got to watch actress Chloë Sevigny walk the runway as well.

Anna Wintour, Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

For their outing, Miller, 41, and her daughter wore complementary outfits to show off their fashion prowess. Miller wore a black skirt with a beige sweater, completing her look with chunky black heels, while her daughter wore a tailored gray suit with black and white Nike sneakers. Both mom and daughter capped off their looks with sleek sunglasses and a matching handbag.

Fashion Week — no matter where in the world it is — is the place to see and be seen. Just this season in New York, Lindsay Lohan stepped out to sit front row for Christian Siriano's show to watch her younger siblings walk the runway.

For the presentation, held at Gotham Hall, the Falling for Christmas star dolled up in a metallic copper jumpsuit — that matched her rich hair hue — with a flare-leg silhouette and capelet. She accessorized with dazzling drop earrings.

Lindsay also posted an Instagram photo of her bronzy makeup and her bouncy blowout. The selfie received much love from stars including Jamie Lee Curtis and Paris Hilton.

Christian Siriano show, Backstage, Fall Winter 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Feb 2023
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Last month for Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, Doja Cat turned every head in the vicinity with her dramatic looks to sit front row. She first covered herself in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals to take in the Schiaparelli show — which took Pat McGrath's makeup team nearly five hours to accomplish. She completed the look with an all-red outfit and red paint to completely hide her skin.

But when the "Say So" singer garnered criticism for not wearing eyelashes with her all-red look, she fired back in true Doja Cat form.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Doja Cat answered the criticism on her Instagram Story ahead of the Viktor & Rolf show, writing, "If lashes are all you want, the lashes you will get."

For the show, she showed up in a brown suited look — but it was her face that had people talking. Sure, Doja Cat wore false eyelashes, but not just on her eyes. She wore them as eyebrows, a mustache and a teeny-tiny goatee too.

Related Articles
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson, Lindsay Lohan, Derek Blasberg
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from New York Fashion Week
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Doja Cat Does Dominatrix Dressing in a Vinyl Versace Gown on the Grammys 2023 Red Carpet
Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France.
Doja Cat Turns Faux Eyelashes into Facial Hair in Response to Critics of Her Recent No-Lash Look
Christian Siriano show, Backstage, Fall Winter 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Feb 2023
Lindsay Lohan Cheers on Siblings Aliana and Dakota from the Front Row at Christian Siriano's NYFW Show
Doja Cat/Instagram
Doja Cat Rocks a 'Pretty' Makeup Look on Instagram as a Clapback to Her Fashion Critics
Hailey Bieber
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Lisa Rinna walks the runway at the Rotate show during Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023
Lisa Rinna Owns the Runway in Spaghetti Strap Swimsuit and Leopard Print Coat
Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Doja Cat Covered Her Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Fashion Week: 'Magical, Mesmerizing Masterpiece'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Haley Lu Richardson attends the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week 2023 at The Whitney Museum of American Art on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Sports Sunny Yellow Skirt Suit and Leopard Print at NYFW
Lisa Rinna Mugler fashion show
Lisa Rinna Embodies Her Iconic 'Own It' Line in Sheer Mugler Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Lisa Rinna flaunts her abs and stops security in their tracks as she leaves crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, Ca.
Lisa Rinna Wears Matching Pink Bra and Boxers to L.A. Lakers Game — See Her Daring Look!
ciara
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Cardi B's Sculptural Grammys Gown Is Hot Off the Paris Fashion Week Runway — See Her Bold Look!
Demi Lovato doing their own glam for the 2-23 Pre-Grammys party
Demi Lovato Just Revealed How Good She Is at Doing Her Own Makeup: See the Before and After
Kylie Jenner stuns in a black bikini in Turks and Caicos
Kylie Jenner Dons Tiny Black Bikini on Vacation After Splitting from Boyfriend Travis Scott