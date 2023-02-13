Sienna Miller Sits Front Row with Daughter Marlowe at Proenza Schouler Fashion Show in New York

Fashion is a family affair for Sienna Miller.

The 21 Bridges actress brought her 10-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with fellow actor Tom Sturridge, out for New York Fashion Week. The mother-daughter duo sat front row for the Proenza Schouler show on Saturday and mingled with some other famous faces.

The two chatted with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour and were also joined in the front row by Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne and The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy. For an added bonus, they got to watch actress Chloë Sevigny walk the runway as well.

For their outing, Miller, 41, and her daughter wore complementary outfits to show off their fashion prowess. Miller wore a black skirt with a beige sweater, completing her look with chunky black heels, while her daughter wore a tailored gray suit with black and white Nike sneakers. Both mom and daughter capped off their looks with sleek sunglasses and a matching handbag.

Fashion Week — no matter where in the world it is — is the place to see and be seen. Just this season in New York, Lindsay Lohan stepped out to sit front row for Christian Siriano's show to watch her younger siblings walk the runway.

For the presentation, held at Gotham Hall, the Falling for Christmas star dolled up in a metallic copper jumpsuit — that matched her rich hair hue — with a flare-leg silhouette and capelet. She accessorized with dazzling drop earrings.

Lindsay also posted an Instagram photo of her bronzy makeup and her bouncy blowout. The selfie received much love from stars including Jamie Lee Curtis and Paris Hilton.

Last month for Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, Doja Cat turned every head in the vicinity with her dramatic looks to sit front row. She first covered herself in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals to take in the Schiaparelli show — which took Pat McGrath's makeup team nearly five hours to accomplish. She completed the look with an all-red outfit and red paint to completely hide her skin.

But when the "Say So" singer garnered criticism for not wearing eyelashes with her all-red look, she fired back in true Doja Cat form.

Doja Cat answered the criticism on her Instagram Story ahead of the Viktor & Rolf show, writing, "If lashes are all you want, the lashes you will get."

For the show, she showed up in a brown suited look — but it was her face that had people talking. Sure, Doja Cat wore false eyelashes, but not just on her eyes. She wore them as eyebrows, a mustache and a teeny-tiny goatee too.