Shoppers Are Replacing Their Sweats with This $25 Loungewear Set That Feels Like Wearing Pajamas

When it comes to cultivating a work-from-home wardrobe, a loungewear set should be at the top of your list for one very important reason: It gives you the comfort of sweatpants and all the style of a casual going-out look.
Shoppers love this under-the-radar $25 Sieanear Loungewear Sweatsuit Set for its cool sporty look, unbelievably soft feel, and relaxed fit. The tracksuit first became available on Amazon just a few months ago, and it has already racked up nearly 2,000 perfect five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews to date.
Made with a polyester and spandex blend, shoppers say the sweatsuit set is extremely comfy and stretchy, and has "just the right amount of bagginess." While the tracksuit set may fit loosely, the top has ribbed cuff sleeves and a bit of a crop, and the bottoms feature a tapered leg to give you a stylish appearance that looks way better than traditional sweatpants. Fans of the set say it "fits perfect[ly] in every way."
Shoppers also gravitate toward this loungewear set because the matching top and bottom gives you a whole outfit in one go with minimal effort required. It's so comfortable that people are calling them the "perfect daytime 'pajamas.'" And because it's available in 12 exciting colors, reviewers can't help but buy them in bulk to lounge in and keep warm while most of the country is dealing with winter woes.
"Love feeling put together even if I am basically wearing sweats," wrote one Amazon shopper. "The material is great. If you are dealing with regulating body temp, this set is a winner! [It's] enough to keep you warm if you live in cold areas, but not heavy so you won't feel like you need another shower."
"Absolutely love this set," another reviewer shared. "The fabric is thinner than your typical sweatshirt, but slightly thicker than the average pajamas you'd wear to lounge around the house. Perfect for running errands and/or a casual lunch date."
If you're ready to trade in your old sweats for a trendy loungewear set that'll make you look like you've got your life in order, grab one of these sporty tracksuit sets. Considering they start at just $25 and come in so many colors, you may even want to buy multiple.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.