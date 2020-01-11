Amazon Shoppers Say You’ll Want to Snuggle Up in This Sweater Coat All Winter Long

Image zoom Amazon

One of our favorite parts about winter is snuggling up in warm and cozy outfits. While your cold weather wardrobe is probably already stocked with multiple comfy sweaters, Amazon shoppers have found a super soft cardigan that’s too cute to resist.

The Sidefeel Hooded Knit Sweater Coat may look like a regular cable knit cardigan from the outside, but it features a plush sherpa inner lining that’ll keep you so toasty, you can even wear it as a coat.

Along with two roomy front pockets, the sweater coat has a front zipper and a button flap closure to help block any wind or cold air from getting in. The hood is also fleece-lined for even more warmth.

Buy It! Sidefeel Hooded Knit Sweater Coat, $38.99–$46.59; amazon.com

Available in 13 colors, including black, tan, grey, and red, the popular hoodie is easy to dress up or down. As one Amazon customer put it, “this sweater is stylish and fits perfect! I’m downsizing on packing, and this sweater is functional for my vacations for 2019. It’s not too lightweight where it won’t keep me warm. And not so heavy and bulky that it’s hard to pack. I can wear it with jeans, leggings, and skirts.”

“This sweater is the best article of clothing I’ve ever bought,” wrote another. “Extremely comfortable and soft. Kept me nice and warm. If you’re a cold person like I am, this sweater will keep you warm and snug. Love it!! And you will too.”

Normally priced at $50, we were thrilled to see that the snuggly sweater is currently on sale; depending on which style you choose, you can snag one for as low as $39. We’re not sure how long the sale will last, though, so we suggest adding it to your shopping carts ASAP before prices go back up.

