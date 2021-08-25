Shoppers Can't Stop Getting Compliments in This Oversized Corduroy Top That Can Be Worn in So Many Ways

Cardigans and hoodies remain as popular as ever for fall, but those looking to try a new chilly weather trend should consider this oversized button-down that is beloved by Amazon shoppers. Sidefeel's oversized corduroy button-down was made for pairing with jeans, leggings, boots, and just about anything in your current wardrobe, shoppers have noted. Already a "go-to" item of one reviewer, the buttery soft long sleeve shirt is available in multiple colors, like a trendy pastel color block option and autumn-approved army green.