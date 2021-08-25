Shoppers Can't Stop Getting Compliments in This Oversized Corduroy Top That Can Be Worn in So Many Ways
The arrival of all things pumpkin spice can mean only one thing: Cozy season is just around the corner, and now is the time to prepare. Enjoy these final days of breezy sundresses and comfortable summer-approved trends, because autumn staples are making their way back to closets.
Cardigans and hoodies remain as popular as ever for fall, but those looking to try a new chilly weather trend should consider this oversized button-down that is beloved by Amazon shoppers. Sidefeel's oversized corduroy button-down was made for pairing with jeans, leggings, boots, and just about anything in your current wardrobe, shoppers have noted. Already a "go-to" item of one reviewer, the buttery soft long sleeve shirt is available in multiple colors, like a trendy pastel color block option and autumn-approved army green.
Unlike your standard button-down shirt, this Sidefeel piece is made to fit oversized. Its buttoned cuffs can be rolled up or left down and there's a single breast pocket. You could wear the top alone or pair it with an undershirt. "Super cute and stylish. You can style it many ways," one person wrote.
Another reviewer shared their styling tip, writing, "It's great for throwing over crop tops and tank tops for when the weather gets cooler at night without ruining an outfit. I wore it out for the first time and immediately got compliments. 10/10 would recommend."
For shoppers that run hot or prefer lighter autumn wear, multiple reviewers noted that the fabric isn't too heavy. "Great for all seasons. Even a late Michigan summer night," one Amazon shopper shared. Others also wrote of wearing the button down in summer and spring, proving to be a piece that is easily transitioned through each season.
No matter when you decide to wear this long sleeve shirt, just prepare to offer up Amazon as your go-to shopping destination. Multiple reviewers report getting tons of love for the look, including one who wrote, "I got so many compliments wearing this! It's lightweight, soft, and has the oversized look I was going for."
Don't be left out in the cold and miss your chance to shop this popular top. Find your new "go-to" fall look and pick up the shopper-approved button-down from Amazon now.
