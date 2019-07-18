This “Perfect” Soft and Stretchy Tie-Dye Dress Has Over 1,200 Five-Star Reviews

Image zoom Amazon

It’s official: The ‘90s are back.

As a kid who grew up in the 1990s loving everything from Lisa Frank to Nirvana, it gives me great pleasure to see so many of the trends I loved come back — full force — into style. Need proof? Just look at this modern take on the classic tie-dye dress from MakeMeChic.

The dress, made out of a breathable and stretchable rayon and spandex blend, is a true summertime staple thanks to its flowing design and boho-chic print. The dress comes with short sleeves, two side splits to show just the right amount of leg, a deep V-neck top, and even two pockets to store a few goodies.

If you’re hitting the beach, going to brunch, traveling to a tropical destination, or just going on a shopping trip around the block, this dress is certainly for you. Pair it with sneakers or combat boots for a comfortable look or high-heel sandals for even more beach flare. And, thanks to its wide range of sizes and 15 available colorways, there’s one dress in here for everyone — over 1,200 shoppers have given it perfect five-star ratings.

“I love this dress,” one reviewer wrote. “I was worried it wouldn’t be long enough and fit funny. I’m 6-feet tall and have some curves. This dress is so flowy and soft it is the perfect fit and it’s long enough. I just might have to get it in the other colors. You can dress it up or just wear it casually. Highly recommend it for the price.”

“It’s very soft and stretchy enough to be comfortable but not so much as to feel like, slinky or heavy,” another exclaimed. “It’s also a decent quality material, as you can’t even really see my royal blue-colored bra beneath it unless you look really closely. I get the feeling I’m going to be ordering more of these!”

And, as one buyer more noted, it’s “the perfect boho number that can be taken through the seasons.”

What makes it even better is the price. At just $24.99, you can order it in as many colors as you wish so you can wear your ‘90s-inspired look every single day of the week. Shop some of our favorite colorways below.

