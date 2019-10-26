This Colorful Dress Brand Is Blowing Up on Amazon — and Everything Is Under $42

Image zoom

If you don’t already have a fleet of flattering and affordable dresses hanging in your closet, we just found the perfect place to stock up.

When it comes to getting ready fast, there’s nothing easier than throwing on a dress, and that’s why everyone needs at least a couple of (if not many!) options for when that alarm clock never goes off or that last-minute get-together is sprung on you. Enter: Milumia, a size-inclusive fashion line that’s developed a cult-like following on Amazon thanks to its many $42-and-under dresses that have become best sellers.

Maybe you haven’t heard of the under-the-radar line, but you’ve no doubt seen its colorful, customer-loved dresses while shopping on Amazon. And though the brand makes all kinds of clothing from blazers to pajamas, it’s the inexpensive dresses that have racked up hundreds — if not thousands — of five-star reviews.

From elegant party and cocktail dresses to fun boho maxis and midis, there are tons of Prime-eligible styles in both prints and solids to browse via the Milumia store on Amazon. And thanks to their versatile designs, you can wear your favorites now through winter by pairing them with stockings, boots, and sweaters. Shop all of its dresses in regular and plus sizes on Amazon, or browse its most-reviewed and popular styles right here.

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Button Up Split Floral Print Maxi Dress, $27.99–$39.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Boho Flounce Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress, $22.99–$33.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Boho Split Tie-Waist Vintage Print Maxi Dress, $19.99–$32.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Women’s Belted Fit and Flare Scallop Dress, $19.99–$38.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Long Sleeve Pleated Fit and Flare Dress, $32.99–$36.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Floral Print Button Up Flowy Maxi Dress, $19.99–$35.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Boho Button Up Flowy Party Dress, $12.99–$28.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Fit and Flare Pleated Wrap Dress, $33.99–$41.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Off the Shoulder Ruffle Party Maxi Dress, $22.39–$35.99; amazon.com