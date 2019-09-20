The Old Navy Jeans Everyone (Including Blake Lively) Loves Will Be As Low as $15 This Saturday Only

Image zoom Startraks (5)

What do Rachel Bilson, Blake Lively, Christina Hendricks, Gina Rodriguez and Kate Bosworth (all pictured above) have in common? They’ve all proven that you don’t have to spend a fortune on jeans to get a great fit. All of them were snapped wearing various rises and colorways of Old Navy’s bestselling Rockstar jean (and styling them in very different ways) – and we bet all will be excited to find out that the retailer is putting the denim on supersale, this Saturday only.

Starting at midnight PST tonight and going through 11:59 p.m. PST tomorrow, the popular jeans,, which normally range from $35 to $55 will have their prices slashed; styles will start at $15. And to really kick the sale off in style, Old Navy celebrated by instating a star dedicated to the Rockstar jeans on the Hollywood walk of fame. Singers Chloé and Halle attended, clad in Old Navy denim, of course.

So what makes the style achieve icon status? For starters, pretty much everyone you know probably owns a pair: The brand says they sell 40,000 pairs of it per day, and it’s racked up more than 36,000 five-star reviews. They come in approximately one gazillion styles – from jeggings to maternity, distressed and in different colors and washes, featuring different rises (and even some with built-in “sculpting panels”) – and carry sizes up to 30. People love the flattering fit, which has just the right amount of stretch and doesn’t wear out quickly. And at $15, if you’re the lone holdout who hasn’t bought a pair of Rockstars, you almost can’t afford not to find out what the hype is about.

Below, some styles to try when the sale kicks off September 21.

Image zoom

Buy It! Old Navy mid-rise distressed Rockstar jeans, currently $30; oldnavy.com

Image zoom

Buy It! High-waisted secret slim pocket Rockstar plus-size jeans, currently $38; oldnavy.com

Image zoom

Buy It! High-waisted Rockstar super-skinny jeans, currently $30; oldnavy.com

Image zoom

Buy It! High-waisted button fly Rockstar raw-edge ankle jeans, currently $24.97; oldnavy.com

Image zoom Courtesy Old Navy

Buy It! Rockstar pull-on jeggings, currently $25; oldnavy.com