Don’t be sad that summer is coming to a close – be excited about all of the incredible Labor Day sales that are just getting started! But to allow you to maximize shopping time and pool time, we’ve sifted through the hundreds of tempting sales online and picked out six of the absolute best fashion sales to shop – so you can score big on everything from clothing to shoes to handbags and accessories with deals up that are up to 70 (yes, you read that right) percent off.

Scroll down to shop and start your holiday weekend off in the best way possible.

Veronica Beard

Meghan Markle-loved label Veronica Beard is offering up to 70 percent off a seriously amazing selection of styles including dresses, sweaters, skirts, tops, shoes and more. First on our list? This gorgeous ruched midi dress that’s perfect for a wedding, this chambray off-the-shoulder top and flirty floral print skirt with a trendy asymmetrical ruffled hem. Hello, new fall wardrobe!

Buy It! Biba Dress, $179 (orig $595); Britta Top, $105 (orig. $350) and Cella Skirt, $149 (orig. $495)

Kate Spade New York

If you want to add a few classic-with-a-twist pieces to your wardrobe, there’s no better place to shop than at Kate Spade New York where right now, you can score an extra 30 percent off all already-reduced sale styles. Pick up one of their timeless leather handbags like this pink shoulder bag, a cute pair of heels like these pearl-embellished pumps or a cute pair of statement earrings. Just be sure to enter the special promo code “ONEOFAKIND” at checkout.

Buy It! Clockwise from top: Tie It On Hoops, $30.80 (orig. $58); Jackson Street Colette bag, $146.30 (orig. $298) and Gena Heels, $125.30 (orig. $298)

Good American

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of trendy jeans or a sexy new bodysuit, you’re not going to want to miss out on scoring anywhere from 40 to 60 percent off at Khloé Kardashian’s denim brand, Good American. They’re even offering up some of their comfiest sweat sets, t-shirts and leggings!

Buy It! The Bombshell Short, $94.90 (orig. $159); The One Shoulder Body bodysuit, $54.90 (orig. $139) and The Good Waist jeans, $94.90 (orig. $159)

ASOS

ASOS is the go-to destination for all things fresh and trendy, so now’s the time to hit them up for a fall wardrobe refresh. In honor of the holiday, they’re offering 20 percent off everything. And we mean, everything. Just enter the special promo code “LABORDAY” at checkout and the awesome discount will be applied.

Buy It! ASOS Design dress, $69.60 (orig. $87); ASOS Design denim dress, $48 (orig. $60); ASOS Design dress, $69.60 (orig. $87)

Nisolo

Buttery-soft leather accessories that are ethically made and on major sale? Meet Nisolo, our newest accessory obsession who also happens to be having a ridiculously awesome sale right now. Score up to 60 percent off everything from sleek slip-on sneakers to minimalist-style totes to gorgeous mules. We have a feeling you won’t be able to choose just one.

Buy It! Clockwise from left: Lori Tote, $142 (orig. $168); Luna Slip On Sneakers, $102 (orig. $128) and Elizabeth Slide, $95 (orig. $158)

Shopbop

It’s time to move those designer styles you’ve been lusting over all season long into your shopping cart because right now, you can score up to 70 percent off on all final sale items at Shopbop. We’re talking about snagging the hottest styles from designers such as Alice + Olivia, IRO, C/Meo Collective, Rag & Bone, A.L.C., Rodarte, For Love and Lemons and more on major markdown.

Buy It! IRO dress, $148.50 (orig. $495); C/MEO Collective blazer, $73.50 (orig. $245) and Alice + Olivia dress, $99 (orig. $330)

