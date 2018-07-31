Celeb-Inspired Dark Denim Pieces to Shop Now and Wear Through Fall

Getty (4)

Get a jump start on your fall shopping with the trend that celebs are already rocking — dark denim. Meghan Markle most recently sported the look via her belted Carolina Herrera dress while supporting Prince Harry at his polo match last week. Meanwhile, her close friend Priyanka Chopra also recently wore the trend, selecting a Carolina Herrera skirt paired with a festive paillette top. Amanda Seyfried put together a summery look with her Valentino shorts and pattern blouse, and Victoria Beckham went classic with jeans and a matching jacket from her own collection.

As these style setters prove, a dark, saturated denim wash can easily dress up any casual look. Pair it with your go-to tee (or sweater come fall) and darker denim instantly elevates your weekend uniform. Want to try the look for the office? Add a pair of pumps or a blazer. The best part? You don’t need to wait for the chillier temps to wear this trend. Shop these five transitional pieces now!

Buy It! Clockwise, from left to right: Talbots Dress, $87.20 with exclusive discount! (use the code PEOPLE20 at checkout to get 20% off this dress from 7/25/18-8/13/18); talbots.com; Joe’s Jeans, $158; nordstrom.com Loft Shorts, $59.50; loft.com; Style & Co Jacket, $64; macys.com; MIH Jeans Skirt, $275; farfetch.com