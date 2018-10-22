Blaire Eadie, the ultra stylish and creator of the fun and feminine fashion blog Atlantic Pacific, has teamed up with Halogen, one of Nordstrom’s trendy in-house labels, to design a special collection of her own, which just launched today.

The collection is super-comprehensive, consisting of ready-to-wear, outerwear, footwear and accessories and is size inclusive, ranging from 0-24 — and since everything comes in under $250, how does a girl chose? We’ve asked the style expert to share her favorite pieces with us, with some suggestions of how to style them.

“When we created this collection we wanted it to follow the tenets of Halogen as well as Atlantic Pacific,” says Eadie, who is known for her polished and playful style. “It’s grounded in femininity, it’s colorful, and it can by styled 100 different ways. That was one of the things that was really important to me from the beginning – making sure each piece feels really special,” she adds. Ease and wearability are also key elements of this collection. “It’s just thinking about not only how she wants to look, but also how she wants to wear it,” says Eadie.

Shop some of her favorite picks from the collection below and her styling tips for one of the biggest trends of the season!

Standout Prints and Stripes

“Dark-grounded florals are just such an amazing way to capture print for fall,” says Eadie.

Buy It! HiddenPlacket Blouse, $79; nordstrom.com, Crinkle Midi Skirt, $99; nordstrom.com, Stripe Turtleneck Sweater, $79; nordstrom.com, Shimmer Stripe Sweater, $59; nordstrom.com, Wrap Blouse, $89; nordstrom.com

Thoughtful Details

“I’m a person who loves texture and materials,” says Eadie. The collection consists of pieces in rich bouclé, rainbow tweeds, super soft faux furs and hints of lurex.

Buy It! From left to right: Tweed Jacket with Removable Faux Fur Trim, $199; nordstrom.com, Embellished Beret, $39; nordstrom.com, Shimmer Dot Sweater, $79; nordstrom.com, Double Strap Flats, $99; nordstrom.com, Quilted Velour Circle Midi Skirt, $119; nordstrom.com The Perfect Mules, $99.95; nordstrom.com

Colorblocking

“It’s one of the season’s biggest trends,” says Eadie. These pieces make it easy to try the trend without having to put an outfit together.

Buy It! From left to right: Colorblock Pleated Midi Dress, $149; nordstrom.com, Colorblock Faux Fur Stole, $89; nordstrom.com, Colorblock Pleated Midi Skirt, $99; nordstrom.com

Lilac

“Lilac continues to be such a great color for 2018 — and to have it for fall is especially a little bit more unexpected,” she says.

Buy It! From left to right: Menswear Double Breasted Blazer, $149; nordstrom.com, Cashmere Beanie with Faux Fur Pom, $55; nordstrom.com, Cable Sweater, $79; nordstrom.com, Hight Waist Wide Cuff Ankle Pants, $99; nordstrom.com

How to Pull Off a Monochromatic Look

Keep it interesting by mixing and matching different textures and materials creating different shades of the color, as Eadie demonstrates below.

Shop her look! Double Breasted Wool Blend Blazer, $169; nordstrom.com, Tiered Tulle Midi Skirt, $99; nordstrom.com