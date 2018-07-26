With summer in full gear, the rising temperatures present the challenge of looking chic and pulled together, while also being cool and comfortable. But celebs like Priyanka Chopra seem to make the tast look easy. So to help you nail the perfect summer outfit, we’re taking some tips from the stylish star and copied her pricey look (totaling at a cool $4,973) for much less.

Throwing on an easy dress is the perfect way to look like you tried without having to actually put an outfit together. For a more polished look, try a shirtdress like Chopra’s red Diane von Furstenberg version ($428). This dress is extremely versatile thanks to its lightweight fabric — it’s crisp and clean when paired with heels, like Priyanka’s metallic gold sandals by Alexandre Birman ($795) and structured Fendi tote (which goes for a whopping $3,590), or can easily lend itself to a more sportier vibe when dressed down with a cute pair of white sneakers.

Chopra proves that the shirtdress — especially in a fun bold color — is the prefect choice to throw on during summer, no matter what kind of vibe you’re going for. Get her look for a fraction of the price by shopping the pieces below!

Buy It! Lacoste Shirtdress, $96.99 (orig. $195); lacoste.com; Thomas James LA Sunglasses, $35; thomasjamesla.com; Urban Expressions Bag, $70; urbanexpressions.net; Zara Heels, $69.90; zara.com; J.Crew bracelets, $19.50-$19.99; jcrew.com