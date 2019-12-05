The Best Personalized Holiday Gifts at Any Budget

Minted Tote
Pick from one of Minted’s artist-created prints, stamp a name on it and watch them use it all year long.
Buy It! Minted weekender tote, $98; minted.com
Jelly Belly Tin
She’ll do a double-take – then pop the jellybeans two at a time – with this customizable candy tin.
Buy It! Zazzle Jelly Belly tin, $4.55; zazzle.com
Levi's Denim
Put a personal spin on that most classic of classics, Levi’s denim. Distress jeans to your taste, or embroider a trucker jacket with a meaningful word or phrase.
Buy It! Levi’s Original trucker jacket, starting at $98; levi.com
Tiary Bracelet
Everything this site offers can be completely customized, from metal type to stone, creating a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry with just a few clicks.
Buy It! Tiary ‘Under My Love Spell’ bracelet in rose gold with smoky topaz, $193; tiary.com
Chatbooks Monthly Minis
Give the gift that (truly) keeps on giving by ordering a proud grandparent a monthly subscription to a book series about their favorite topic: their grandkids. For $5/month they’ll be delivered a tiny (and tiny hands-proof) book of photos incorporated right from your “favorites” album.
Buy It! Chatbooks Monthly Mini series, $5/month; chatbooks.com
Leatherology Eye Mask
Personalize these haute leather eye masks with initials, a name – or borrow an idea from Nina Dobrev, who had hers imprinted with “BYEEEE!”
Buy It! Leatherology eye mask, $12; leatherology.com
Mulberrry and Grand Keychain
You’ve got 7 letters to express yourself on this cute keychain, which is well-priced enough to buy in bulk for a big group of friends.
Buy It! Mulberry & Grand keychain, $9; mulberry-grand.com
Nalgene Bottle
Pick your dream color combo for the bottle and cap, then slap a motivational phrase, inspiring photo or your whole team’s nicknames on these hydration staples.
Buy It! Custon Nalgene, $20; nalgene.com
Shutterfly Playing Cards
Encourage even more family togetherness by gifting something that will bring you all together and give you happy memories while you use them.
Buy It! Shutterfly playing cards, $10 (orig. $19.99); shutterfly.com
BaubleBar Barrettes
The 2019 equivalent of a BFF necklace? These cute and cheeky monogrammed barrettes (the affordable jewelry site’s whole range of hair accessories is pretty irresistible).
Buy It! BaubleBar wide custom hair cilp, $28; baublebar.com
GHD Hair Styler
Fleabag said it best: “Hair is everything!” Share the sentiment with your bestie (or just go simple and add her initials) with a personalized GHD ceramic straightener.
Buy It! GHD Platinum+ Styler, $199.20 (orig. $249); ghdhair.com
Mini Mini Zodiac Tag
Meghan Markle was spotted wearing an “M” and “H” pendant from the brand over the summer. Borrow some of that Markle Sparkle with these teeny tags engraved with your sign.
Buy It! Mini Mini Jewels zodiac necklace with diamond, $250; nordstrom.com
Artifact Uprising Wall Calendar
Clean and classic enough to go with anyone’s decor, and customizable right down to the dates on each month.
Buy It! Artifact Uprising wall calendar, $39; artifactuprising.com
Burberry Fragrance
Fragrance gets a bad rap as being a last-minute gift. Engraving her initials into the bottle proves you put some thought into it – and will make her smile when she spritzes it all year.
Buy It! My Burberry Blush fragrance, $126; burberry.com
Custom Wine Label
Anyone can bring a bottle of wine in one of those shiny bags. Only a true friend can bring one wrapped with a photo that makes you both laugh.
Buy It! Zazzle wine labels, $7.20 for 6; zazzle.com
Apple Airpods Pro
If the gift recipient is afraid they’ll lose theirs the first time they take them out, help put their mind at ease by adding their phone number to the case.
Buy It! Apple Airpods Pro, $249; apple.com
Le Labo Candle
Anyone would be psyched to get one of the cult favorite brand’s luxe scents, put adding a name to the label makes it all the more exciting.
Buy It! Le Labo “Figue 15” candle, $75; lelabofragrances.com
Stoney Clover Lane Tote
Love to play designer? This site lets you start pretty much from scratch, choosing the color of your gift, picking from a seemingly endless array of patches and placing them wherever you like.
Buy It! Stoney Clover Lane tote, $128 and up; stoneycloverlane.com