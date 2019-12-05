The Best Personalized Holiday Gifts at Any Budget

Adding initials or inscribing a phrase shows you really gave their gift some thought - and guarantees a smile
By Alex Apatoff
December 05, 2019 12:34 PM

Minted Tote

Courtesy Minted

Pick from one of Minted’s artist-created prints, stamp a name on it and watch them use it all year long.

Buy It! Minted weekender tote, $98; minted.com

Jelly Belly Tin

Courtesy Zazzle

She’ll do a double-take – then pop the jellybeans two at a time – with this customizable candy tin.

Buy It! Zazzle Jelly Belly tin, $4.55; zazzle.com

Levi's Denim

Courtesy Levi's

Put a personal spin on that most classic of classics, Levi’s denim. Distress jeans to your taste, or embroider a trucker jacket with a meaningful word or phrase.

Buy It! Levi’s Original trucker jacket, starting at $98; levi.com

Tiary Bracelet

Courtesy Tiary

Everything this site offers can be completely customized, from metal type to stone, creating a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry with just a few clicks.

Buy It! Tiary ‘Under My Love Spell’ bracelet in rose gold with smoky topaz, $193; tiary.com

Chatbooks Monthly Minis

Give the gift that (truly) keeps on giving by ordering a proud grandparent a monthly subscription to a book series about their favorite topic: their grandkids. For $5/month they’ll be delivered a tiny (and tiny hands-proof) book of photos incorporated right from your “favorites” album.

Buy It! Chatbooks Monthly Mini series, $5/month; chatbooks.com

Leatherology Eye Mask

Courtesy Leatherology

Personalize these haute leather eye masks with initials, a name – or borrow an idea from Nina Dobrev, who had hers imprinted with “BYEEEE!”

Buy It! Leatherology eye mask, $12; leatherology.com

Mulberrry and Grand Keychain

Courtesy Mulberry and Grand

You’ve got 7 letters to express yourself on this cute keychain, which is well-priced enough to buy in bulk for a big group of friends.

Buy It! Mulberry & Grand keychain, $9; mulberry-grand.com

Nalgene Bottle

Courtesy Nalgene

Pick your dream color combo for the bottle and cap, then slap a motivational phrase, inspiring photo or your whole team’s nicknames on these hydration staples.

Buy It! Custon Nalgene, $20; nalgene.com

Shutterfly Playing Cards

Courtesy Shutterfly

Encourage even more family togetherness by gifting something that will bring you all together and give you happy memories while you use them.

Buy It! Shutterfly playing cards, $10 (orig. $19.99); shutterfly.com

BaubleBar Barrettes

Courtesy BaubleBar

The 2019 equivalent of a BFF necklace? These cute and cheeky monogrammed barrettes (the affordable jewelry site’s whole range of hair accessories is pretty irresistible).

Buy It! BaubleBar wide custom hair cilp, $28; baublebar.com

GHD Hair Styler

Courtesy GHD

Fleabag said it best: “Hair is everything!” Share the sentiment with your bestie (or just go simple and add her initials) with a personalized GHD ceramic straightener.

Buy It! GHD Platinum+ Styler, $199.20 (orig. $249); ghdhair.com

Mini Mini Zodiac Tag

Courtesy Nordstrom

Meghan Markle was spotted wearing an “M” and “H” pendant from the brand over the summer. Borrow some of that Markle Sparkle with these teeny tags engraved with your sign.

Buy It! Mini Mini Jewels zodiac necklace with diamond, $250; nordstrom.com

Artifact Uprising Wall Calendar

Courtesy Artifact Uprising

Clean and classic enough to go with anyone’s decor, and customizable right down to the dates on each month.

Buy It! Artifact Uprising wall calendar, $39; artifactuprising.com

Burberry Fragrance

Courtesy Burberry

Fragrance gets a bad rap as being a last-minute gift. Engraving her initials into the bottle proves you put some thought into it – and will make her smile when she spritzes it all year.

Buy It! My Burberry Blush fragrance, $126; burberry.com

Custom Wine Label

Courtesy Zazzle

Anyone can bring a bottle of wine in one of those shiny bags. Only a true friend can bring one wrapped with a photo that makes you both laugh.

Buy It! Zazzle wine labels, $7.20 for 6; zazzle.com

Apple Airpods Pro

Courtesy Apple

If the gift recipient is afraid they’ll lose theirs the first time they take them out, help put their mind at ease by adding their phone number to the case.

Buy It! Apple Airpods Pro, $249; apple.com

Le Labo Candle

Courtesy Le Labo

Anyone would be psyched to get one of the cult favorite brand’s luxe scents, put adding a name to the label makes it all the more exciting.

Buy It! Le Labo “Figue 15” candle, $75; lelabofragrances.com

Stoney Clover Lane Tote

Courtesy Stoney Clover Lane

Love to play designer? This site lets you start pretty much from scratch, choosing the color of your gift, picking from a seemingly endless array of patches and placing them wherever you like.

Buy It! Stoney Clover Lane tote, $128 and up; stoneycloverlane.com

