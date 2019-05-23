If you’re looking for workout clothes you can wear to spin class and brunch, then Madewell's latest collaboration with beloved athliesure brand Outdoor deserves some space in your closet.

Offering everything from cute workout sets to tote bags and even scrunchies, the pieces in the limited-edition capsule range from $9.50-$79.50 and will be available in select Madewell and Outdoor Voices stores across the country, and online at Madewell.com and OutdoorVoices.com.

“We strive to provide our customers with unique, high-quality products that give them the confidence to tackle their day,” says Joyce Lee, Madewell Head of Design. “Since Outdoor Voices shares those values a collaboration was a natural fit. We’re excited to bring our customers this exclusive collection, it’s perfect whether you’re going to yoga, walking the dog or meeting a friend for coffee.”

Adds Ty Haney, Outdoor Voices Founder and CEO: “We have a lot in common with Madewell — they put their customers first and curate special experiences for their community just like we do. The OV x Madewell Kit makes getting active easy, which means more time for #DoingThings!”