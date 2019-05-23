Gal Meets Glam x Stitch Fix
Fashion stylist-turned-designer Julia Engel has been giving us major outfit inspo on her blog, Gal Meets Glam, for years. Now, she’s partnered with Stitch Fix to bring her signature style (feminine silhouettes with Southern charm) to life in a seven-piece collection. The lightweight, flowy dresses are wedding season essentials and truly the definition of effortlessly chic.
Buy It! Helena Eyelet Dress in Sunshine, $138-$168; stichfix.com
Buy It! Helena Eyelet Dress in Sea Breeze, $138-$168; stichfix.com
Buy It! Patricia Button Front Maxi Dress, $138-$168; stichfix.com
Buy It! Tate Tie Back Jumpsuit, $138-$168; stichfix.com
Daniel Wellington’s New Ring Collection
The brand known for its chic everyday timepieces is expanding into the jewelry sphere. After launching bracelets last year, the brand’s extending the accessories line with a unisex ring collection featuring two different styles — a triple band design (in satin white, desert sand and dusty rose) and a classic band that comes in gold or silver.
Buy It! Classic Ring in Desert Sand, $49; danielwellington.com
Classic Ring in Dusty Rose, $49; danielwellington.com
Classic Ring in Gold, $39; danielwellington.com
Classic Ring in Satin White, $49; danielwellington.com
Buy It! Classic Ring in Satin White, $49; danielwellington.com
Buy It! Classic Ring in Gold, $39; danielwellington.com
Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach & Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott just launched a totally on-brand collaboration with the upscale resort, Wyndham Grand Clearwater in Clearwater, Florida. For a limited time only, hotel guests have access to a Kendra Scott “Jewelry Borrowing Box” of vacation-ready jewelry (including select pieces from the 2019 Summer collection). They will also get a 15% store discount the Tampa Kendra Scott location to use during their vacation.
Book a room at Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach for this exclusive Kendra Scott experience; wyndhamgrandclearwater.com
Book a room at Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach for this exclusive Kendra Scott experience; wyndhamgrandclearwater.com
Book a room at Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach for this exclusive Kendra Scott experience; wyndhamgrandclearwater.com
The Outfit Bar at Kohl's, by Lilliana Vazquez
For someone who’s on camera often, we know we can trust their style skills to always be on point. Lilliana Vazquez, fashionista and correspondent for Today and Access has partnered with Kohl’s to create The Outfit Bar, a place where women can find head-to-toe looks for work or date night (or any occassion, really) without having to scramble for different pieces from different places. With a wide range in sizing and styles fit for any vibe, you’ll be able to find your next outfit without any stress or making a dent in your wallet!
The Outfit Bar is available at over 100 Kohl’s stores across the country and online at Kohls.com.
Buy It! Women’s Easy Casual Outfit, $39.99 – $45.00; kohls.com
Buy It! Women’s Like a Boss Outfit, $49.99 – $60.00; kohls.com
Chloë Sevigny x Warby Parker
The actress and perennial It Girl’s collaboration with eyewear brand Warby Parker for their charitable Pupils Project was so successful, she inspired the latest collection, dubbed Crystal Overlay, to give the people more of what they want – then art directed the photoshoot.
Buy It! Warby Parker x Chloe Sevigny “The Tate”, $145; warbyparker.com
Kitty and Vibe One-Pieces
Sick of swimsuits where everything fit but the butt, designer Cameron Armstrong developed a bikini line with sizing choices for hips and rear to avoid sagging or skimpiness. Her latest launch is a one-piece that reverses from navy to a cheery stripe print.
Buy It! Kitty and Vibe “Lulu” one-piece, $95; kittyandvibe.com
V.Chapman x BEACH RIOT
After launching her first clothing line V.Chapman last year, girl boss Victoria Salisbury has collaborated with the popular brand Beach Riot to create a collection of fun and feminine swimwear. Perfect for your upcoming summer vacay, the capsule contains both one and two piece styles with a girly and flirty aesthetic — featuring floral designs and ruffle detailing. Be fashionably ready for that beach getaway or poolside day off by getting yourself one of these swimsuits while they’re still available!
Buy It! Arbor One Piece, $178; revolve.com
Buy It! Iris Bikini Top, $127; revolve.com, Daisy Bikini Bottom, $113; revolve.com
Buy It! Violet Bikini Top, $120; revolve.com, Lily Bikini Bottom, $105; revolve.com
Birkenstock x Il Dolce Far Niente Collaboration
If you don’t have a pair of high-fashion Birkenstocks in your summer wardrobe, now is your chance to nab some. The beloved footwear brand collaborated with hotelier Marie-Louise Sciò on a collection inspired by the heritage of her family’s idyllic and iconic Tuscan hotel, Il Pellicano. (Guests at the famed hotel in Italy include Sophia Loren, Jackie Onassis and Kate Moss!)
While “Il Dolce Far Niente” translates to “the sweetness of doing nothing,” you’ll definitely want to at least snap a photo of these shoes for your Instagram feed. The seven-piece capsule collection — available for pre-order on MatchesFashion.com on May 15-22 — features the brand’s well-known and loved Arizona sandals in elevated materials such as raffia, silk and engraved leather, so you can wear them poolside or out for cocktails.
Buy It! Birkenstock x Il Dolce Far Niente Arizona raffia sandals, $480; matchesfashion.com
Buy It! Birkenstock x Il Dolce Far Niente Arizona raffia sandals, $520; matchesfashion.com
Buy It! Birkenstock x Il Dolce Far Niente Arizona Fullex satin sandals, $460; matchesfashion.com
Buy It! Birkenstock x Il Dolce Far Niente Arizona Suede Sandals, $430; matchesfashion.com
Bleusalt's New Summer-Ready Colors
Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, the California cool sustainable clothing brand (a favorite of supermodel Cindy Crawford) launched two new color palettes: blush and camel! Shop the label’s go-to pieces like this hoodie and more travel-friendly styles just in time for your next vacation.
Buy It! Bleusalt Boyfriend Hoodie, $126; bleusalt.com
Buy It! Bleusalt Sustainable Wrap, $150; bleusalt.com
Buy It! Bleusalt Jogger, $126; bleusalt.com
Madewell x Outdoor Voices Collaboration
If you’re looking for workout clothes you can wear to spin class and brunch, then Madewell's latest collaboration with beloved athliesure brand Outdoor deserves some space in your closet.
Offering everything from cute workout sets to tote bags and even scrunchies, the pieces in the limited-edition capsule range from $9.50-$79.50 and will be available in select Madewell and Outdoor Voices stores across the country, and online at Madewell.com and OutdoorVoices.com.
“We strive to provide our customers with unique, high-quality products that give them the confidence to tackle their day,” says Joyce Lee, Madewell Head of Design. “Since Outdoor Voices shares those values a collaboration was a natural fit. We’re excited to bring our customers this exclusive collection, it’s perfect whether you’re going to yoga, walking the dog or meeting a friend for coffee.”
Adds Ty Haney, Outdoor Voices Founder and CEO: “We have a lot in common with Madewell — they put their customers first and curate special experiences for their community just like we do. The OV x Madewell Kit makes getting active easy, which means more time for #DoingThings!”
Buy It! Madewell x Outdoor Voices® Athena Crop Top, $45; madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell x Outdoor Voices® 7/8 Warmup Leggings, $75; madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell x Outdoor Voices® Easy Crop Tee, $45; madewell.com
Alex and Ani and Yael Cohen Braun Celebrate Mother's Day with the "Create Your Own" Collection and Their Parenting Undefined series
Still haven’t found that perfect Mother’s Day gift for mom yet? Well, Alex and Ani has you covered thanks to its Create Your Own Collection Shoppers can customize a bracelet or a necklace with mix-and-match symbols and letters to create that special, one-of-a-kind gift moms will love.
The new collection coincides with the brand’s Parenting Undefined video series. Motherlucker + FCancer’s Yael Cohen Braun interviews celebrity parents in unscripted dialogue that explores the unspoken and uncensored truths of motherhood. You can find her interviews with singer Rachel Platten, actress Odette Annable and athlete Ryan Shazier here.
Infinitely LOFT
LOFT has made shopping so much easier with their brand new size-inclusive clothing rental subscription service. Yes, you read right! In the palm of your hands, you have access to all sorts of fun and versatile pieces with sizing ranging from 00-26 — including petite, tall, plus and maternity. By subscribing for just a flat monthly fee of $64.95, you’ll be able to get a box with three clothing items (basically a whole outfit!) and unlimited box swaps per month with the subscription. Those who sign up get an exclusive discount rate of 50-80% off retail, plus unlimited free shipping and returns. Start your membership now at infinitelyloft.com and get your personalized box of fashion goodies.
Veronica Beard x Bandier
After the success of their first activewear collaboration, the designer and athleisure wear brand have come together again to launch another stylish and sporty collection. With an assortment of bold and wild designed pieces which include biker shorts, sports bras and leggings, you’ll be able to hit your workout looking like a fashionista!
Buy It! Ronda Legging, $158; veronicabeard.com
Buy It! Xen Biker Shorts, $108, veronicabeard.com
Sézane x Ysé Swimwear Collaboration
If your looking to make over your swimsuit collection this season, then check out Sézane’s latest collaboration with Ysé, featuring three fresh new bikini styles and three chic one-pieces. The brands have been designing swim capsules since 2016, and the latest collab features some of the most fun prints yet including wild florals and retro ginghams. All one pieces are $125 with bikini tops priced at $70 and bottoms at $55.
Shop Her Look! Chant des Cigales one piece swimsuit, $125; sezane.com
Buy It! Palma bikini top, $70; sezane.com
Buy It! Palma bikini bottoms, $55; sezane.com
Buy It! Louise one piece swimsuit, $125; sezane.com
Buy It! Suzanne bikini top, $70; sezane.com
Buy It! Suzanne bikini bottoms, $55; sezane.com
Macy's Limited-Edition Watch Drop
A lot of gift-giving occasions are coming up and Macy’s has you covered for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduations with the second launch of the company’s Watch Drop program. The Watch Drop collection features limited-edition heritage watches from brands including Movado, Coach, Citizen and Bulova that were created or re-issued specifically for the department store.
Five women’s watches are available for purchase now and twelve men’s watches are debuting in May. These iconic, vintage-inspired timepieces are available in select Macy’s stores and on macys.com/watchdrops.
Buy It! Coach Women’s Delancey Diamond Blue Leather Strap Watch 36mm, $1995; macys.com
Buy It! Michael Kors Women’s Petite Runway Black Stainless Steel Triple-Wrap Bracelet Watch 19mm, $550; macys.com
Beyond Yoga x Linus
The athleisure brand partnered with the Venice Beach-based bicycle company to create a 5-piece, ’60s-inspired capsule that will have you riding in style this spring. Pieces like their cropped tank, legging and bike short come in green and pink colorways, which matches the pink bike, plus they’re designed with reflective elements to keep you safe on the road.
Buy It! Linus Slim Racerback Cropped Tank, $74; beyondyoga.com
Buy It! Linus Biker Short, $64; beyondyoga.com
Buy It! Linus Full Support Bra, $64; beyondyoga.com
Buy It! Linus High Waisted Midi Legging, $110; beyondyoga.com
Cleo Wade x Karla for Express
Express‘ latest T-shirt designs bring together two inspiring women known for their activism and style — celebrity stylist Karla Welch and artist Cleo Wade. Welch designed the crew-neck tees, while Wade created the motivational messages that celebrate women and sisterhood in the two-piece capsule.
In celebration of the collaboration, Express is donating profits to two organizations, the Lower Eastside Girls Club and Women’s Prison Association.
Buy It! Herstory Graphic Crew Neck Tee, $34.90; express.com
Buy It! It’s All Good Graphic Crew Neck Tee, $34.90; express.com
Richer Poorer's New Scoop Bralette
Richer Poorer is expanding its popular (and always sold out) bralette category by making a more inclusive and supportive scoopneck version that provides a sporty alternative to sexy bralette styles.
Buy It! Richer Poorer Scoop Bralette, $28; richerpoorer.com
Buy It! Richer Poorer, $28; richerpoorer.com
Summersalt's Power Suits
The cult-fave, eco-friendly and affordable swimwear brand teamed up with some powerful women (clockwise from top left: Alicia Quarles, Sarah Herron, Katie Sturino, Isabella Huffington and Aija Mayrock) to design their ideal suit to make them feel powerful – hence, the name for the capsule collection.
Buy It! Sarah Herron’s Sunbather, $95; summersalt.com
Buy It! Katie Sturino’s Atlas, $95; summersalt.com
Buy It! Isabella Huffington’s Fused River, $95; summersalt.com
Bombas Launches Its First T-Shirt Collection
The high-quality socks line, Bombas, is branching out into another wardrobe essential with the release of its first T-shirt collection. Like the line’s socks, comfort is still the main priority for the brand. Each tee is made from Peruvian Pima cotton that doesn’t pill and stays wrinkle-free all day. Plus, with every shirt purchased, the company donates a Bombas Donation T-shirt to someone in need.
Buy It! Mens Pima Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt, $36; bombas.com