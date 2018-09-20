7 Cobalt Coats to Buy Inspired by Meghan Markle's Royal Blue Stunner

And you don't need a Duchess's budget to buy them!
And you don't need a Duchess's budget to buy them!
It’s only appropriate that the new Duchess of Sussex chose royal blue – by way of a $1,195 Smythe coat – for her appearance at an event to promote Together: Our Community Cookbook, for which she wrote the foreword. (She also wore a black knit Tuxe turtleneck bodysuit with a Misha Nonoo black pleated skirt and a pair of Sarah Flint pumps)
But you don’t need a royal budget to get the look – we found seven chic lookalikes in the stunner shade to help you look fierce this fall.
Buy It! J. Crew “Olga” boiled-wool topcoat, $165.90 (orig. $278); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Michael Michael Kors wool-blend officer’s coat, $185.63 (orig $495); michaelkors.com
Buy It! Vicolo cocoon coat, $130; yoox.com
Buy It! Mango structured wool coat, $199; mango.com
Buy It! ASOS oversized coat with contrast belt, $83 (orig. $119); asos.com
Buy It! J. Crew cocoon coat, $350; jcrew.com
Buy It! Cinzia Rocca wool-blend car coat, $279 (orig. $930); lordandtaylor.comlordandtaylor.com