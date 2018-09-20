7 Cobalt Coats to Buy Inspired by Meghan Markle's Royal Blue Stunner

It’s only appropriate that the new Duchess of Sussex chose royal blue – by way of a $1,195 Smythe coat – for her appearance at an event to promote Together: Our Community Cookbook, for which she wrote the foreword. (She also wore a black knit Tuxe turtleneck bodysuit with a Misha Nonoo black pleated skirt and a pair of Sarah Flint pumps)

But you don’t need a royal budget to get the look – we found seven chic lookalikes in the stunner shade to help you look fierce this fall.