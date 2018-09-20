7 Cobalt Coats to Buy Inspired by Meghan Markle's Royal Blue Stunner

And you don't need a Duchess's budget to buy them!

<p>It&#8217;s only appropriate that the new Duchess of Sussex chose <em>royal</em> blue &#8211; by way of a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=612499.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=2175&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.&#038;RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com&#038;RD_PARM3=%2Fsmythe-wool-button-front-jacket%2Fproduct%2F0400098965519&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:MeghanMarkleBlueCoat,llieberman1271,Roy,Gal,6603828,201809,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.saksfifthavenue.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="$1,195 Smythe coat" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/smythe-wool-button-front-jacket/product/0400098965519" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">$1,195 Smythe coat</a> &#8211; for her appearance at an event to promote <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Together-Community-Cookbook-Hubb-Kitchen/dp/1984824082?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=1984824082&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=5c8cd137c27ac390dcf016b49ecd8dc4" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Together: Our Community Cookbook" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Together-Community-Cookbook-Hubb-Kitchen/dp/1984824082" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Together: Our Community Cookbook</a>,&nbsp;</em>for which she wrote the foreword. (She also wore&nbsp;a <a href="https://www.tuxebodywear.com/collections/basics/products/renegade-1">black knit Tuxe turtleneck bodysuit</a> with a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=609725.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=19795&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Forchardmile.com%2Fmisha-nonoo%2Fsaturday-skirt-mn32212358%3Fcolor%3Dblack&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:MeghanMarkleBlueCoat,llieberman1271,Roy,Gal,6603828,201809,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="orchardmile.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Misha Nonoo black pleated skirt" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://orchardmile.com/misha-nonoo/saturday-skirt-mn32212358?color=black" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Misha Nonoo black pleated skirt</a> and <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-11667-131940-160960?sid=PEO,Shopping:MeghanMarkleBlueCoat,llieberman1271,Roy,Gal,6603828,201809,I&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sarahflint.com%2Fproducts%2Fjay-pump-100-black-suede" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sarahflint.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="a pair of Sarah Flint pumps" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sarahflint.com/products/jay-pump-100-black-suede" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">a pair of Sarah Flint pumps</a>)</p> <p>But you don&#8217;t need a royal budget to get the look &#8211; we found seven chic lookalikes in the stunner shade to help you look fierce this fall.</p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> J. Crew &#8220;Olga&#8221; boiled-wool topcoat, $165.90 (orig. $278); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fj-crew-olga-boiled-wool-topcoat-regular-petite%252F4944515&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:MeghanMarkleBlueCoat,llieberman1271,Roy,Gal,6603828,201809,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/j-crew-olga-boiled-wool-topcoat-regular-petite/4944515" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
J.CREW

Buy It! J. Crew “Olga” boiled-wool topcoat, $165.90 (orig. $278); nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Michael Michael Kors wool-blend officer&#8217;s coat, $185.63 (orig $495); <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:MeghanMarkleBlueCoat,llieberman1271,Roy,Gal,6603828,201809,I/https://www.michaelkors.com/wool-blend-officer-s-coat/_/R-US_MF72HJA0TJ" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.michaelkors.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="michaelkors.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.michaelkors.com/wool-blend-officer-s-coat/_/R-US_MF72HJA0TJ" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">michaelkors.com</a></p>
MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS

Buy It! Michael Michael Kors wool-blend officer’s coat, $185.63 (orig $495); michaelkors.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Vicolo cocoon coat, $130; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=567142.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20703&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yoox.com%2Fitem%3Fcod10%3D41796348QN%2526amp%3BsiteID%3DJ84DHJLQkR4-4P7vYCfdfqodW326NgqJcw%2526amp%3B&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:MeghanMarkleBlueCoat,llieberman1271,Roy,Gal,6603828,201809,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.yoox.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="yoox.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.yoox.com/item?cod10=41796348QN&#038;siteID=J84DHJLQkR4-4P7vYCfdfqodW326NgqJcw&#038;" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">yoox.com</a></p>
VICOLO

Buy It! Vicolo cocoon coat, $130; yoox.com

<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Mango structured wool coat, $199; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:MeghanMarkleBlueCoat,llieberman1271,Roy,Gal,6603828,201809,I/https://shop.mango.com/us/women/coats-coats/structured-wool-coat_31085804.html?c=53&#038;n=1&#038;s=search" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.mango.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="mango.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.mango.com/us/women/coats-coats/structured-wool-coat_31085804.html?c=53&#038;n=1&#038;s=search" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">mango.com</a></p>
MANGO

Buy It! Mango structured wool coat, $199; mango.com

<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>ASOS oversized coat with contrast belt, $83 (orig. $119); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=460292.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20905&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-oversized-coat-with-contrast-belt%2Fprd%2F8896280&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:MeghanMarkleBlueCoat,llieberman1271,Roy,Gal,6603828,201809,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="us.asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://us.asos.com/asos-design/asos-oversized-coat-with-contrast-belt/prd/8896280" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">asos.com</a></p>
ASOS

Buy It! ASOS oversized coat with contrast belt, $83 (orig. $119); asos.com

<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>J. Crew cocoon coat, $350; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:MeghanMarkleBlueCoat,llieberman1271,Roy,Gal,6603828,201809,I/https://www.jcrew.com/p/J5536" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.jcrew.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="jcrew.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.jcrew.com/p/J5536" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">jcrew.com</a></p>
J. CREW

Buy It! J. Crew cocoon coat, $350; jcrew.com

<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Cinzia Rocca wool-blend car coat, $279 (orig. $930); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=612494.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=18669&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lordandtaylor.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3FFOLDERfolder_id%3D2534374302023886%2526amp%3B&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:MeghanMarkleBlueCoat,llieberman1271,Roy,Gal,6603828,201809,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.lordandtaylor.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="lordandtaylor.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.lordandtaylor.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?FOLDERfolder_id=2534374302023886&#038;" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">lordandtaylor.com</a><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=612494.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=18669&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lordandtaylor.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3FFOLDERfolder_id%3D2534374302023886%2526amp%3B&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:MeghanMarkleBlueCoat,llieberman1271,Roy,Gal,6603828,201809,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.lordandtaylor.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="lordandtaylor.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.lordandtaylor.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?FOLDERfolder_id=2534374302023886&#038;" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">lordandtaylor.com</a></p>
CINZIA ROCCA

Buy It! Cinzia Rocca wool-blend car coat, $279 (orig. $930); lordandtaylor.comlordandtaylor.com

