Holiday Packing Guide: What I'm Bringing to Meet My Boyfriend's Parents for the First Time

Sarah Ball, Market Editor

Kathmandu, Nepal

This year I’ll be traveling to Nepal to meet my boyfriend’s parents for the first time. Although this is a very exciting trip, it’s also a very stressful one to pack for. Unsure of Nepal’s climate and our planned activities (thanks to my boyfriend who thinks surprises are fun), I’m facing the challenge of not overpacking. Here are the 5(-ish) things that are definitely making it into my suitcase.

Something to Travel In

Our trip is rather long (15 hours alone just to China), so I’ll need something comfortable for the plane, but cute enough for meeting his parents at the arrivals gate. Summersalt’s new travelwear collection is going to be my saving grace. It’s made of comfy, slinky material, yet it has a soft sheen to it, so it’s perfect for dressing up!

Buy It! The Everywhere Top, $65; summersalt.com, The Everywhere Pant, $80; summersalt.com

A Cozy and Versatile Sweater

This Aritzia sweater is super warm (it’s spun from alpacas from the Peruvian Andes!) and comfortable thanks to the oversized silhouette. Plus, the neutral grey color goes with everything! It’s perfect for throwing on with jeans and sneakers for the day and dressing up with black denim and booties for dinner.

Buy It! The Group by Babaton “Elmira” Sweater, $165; aritzia.com

Comfy Denim

A pair of comfortable jeans are key especially with limited space in my suitcase and a variety of activities on the itinerary. This pair has the perfect amount of stretch, but are still easy to dress up thanks to the wash. Both the “Blacktop” and “Cobra” washes made it into my suitcase.

Buy It! JFK Skinny, $98; warpandweft.com

A Cashmere Travel Wrap

This oversize scarf is perfect for doubling as a blanket on the plane and as a wrap for chilly evenings since the weather in Nepal changes so much from day-to-night and from the different elevation levels. And, because it’s cashmere it’s super warm, making it perfect to throw on when sight-seeing instead of lugging around a bulky coat.

Buy It! White and Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap, $298; whiteandwarren.com

Lightweight Sweaters to Layer

These Banana Republic sweaters are perfect for wearing during the day when it’s warmer, and are easy to layer under cardigans and other sweaters for when it’s colder. They are a silk cashmere blend so they don’t pull, but are also soft and thin, so they almost feel like you’re wearing a t-shirt. I’m taking three — one grey, one black and one camel.

Buy It! Banana Republic Crew-Neck Sweaters, $79.50; bananarepublic.com

Cute Sneakers

So I know this is number 6, and we’re only supposed to pick our top 5 pieces, but my packing list wouldn’t be complete without cute sneakers. We’ll be doing a lot of sight-seeing, so comfortable supportive sneakers are key. I love this pair from New Balance because they slip-on, making them perfect for the airport or visiting temples. They have great support for all of the walking we’ll be doing and the burgundy color matches with everything I’ve packed and looks a little more polished (plus they won’t show any dust or dirt marks!).

Buy It! New Balance Sneakers, $119.99; newbalance.com