Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: Chinese Laundry heels are my super secret find for weddings and big events. Trust me, I’ve worn extremely expensive heels many times, and have found that these under $100 styles are actually more comfortable than anything else I’ve tried (yes, even when worn all night!). I have these in black and silver and I get countless compliments—and since I’m skeeved out easily, I’m beyond please that I never have to take them off and go barefoot on the dancefloor!

Buy It! $79.95; chineselaundry.com