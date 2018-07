Sunglasses can be a fun statement-making summer accessory — that final touch that really makes a look, like Kerry Washington proves with her white cat-eye Marc Jacobs sunnies. But in addition to acting as a fashion accesory, they also need to protect your eyes. “Look for lenses that block 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays,” says certified ophthalmologit Steven A. Shanbom. “UV light can damage your retinas and even cause cateracts and macular degeneration.”