Amazon Shoppers Keep Calling This Maxi Dress the ‘Perfect Fit’ — and It’s Just $24

Amazon is a treasure trove of affordable dresses with literally thousands of recommendations attached to them. Whether you’re in the market for a long-sleeved best seller that’s the “softest thing” some shoppers have ever put on their bodies, a flattering bodycon midi dress you can pull out for any occasion, or an under-$30 maxi dress solution to cold-weather sartorial dilemmas, there is bound to be a dress that fits your exact criteria.

This short-sleeved maxi dress from VIISHOW, as a matter of fact, meets the exact specifications I just laid out above in option three — and you can shop the style for between $16.99 and $23.99.

The dress has nearly 6,000 ratings, testimonials that amount to a pretty substantial background check in the world of online shopping. And what we’ve learned from the reviews, over 4,650 of which are four and five stars, is that the dress isn’t just extremely comfortable, it’s also flattering with an almost uncanny ability to fit a range of body types.

The reviews section for this short-sleeved maxi dress actually makes it sound like we’re in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Dress” (wherein the “sisterhood” is thousands of anonymous strangers instead of four galpals, each on her own journey of self discovery yet miraculously linked by an amorphous pair of pants).

“It fits perfect! I will be ordering more from this supplier,” one customer said.

“I’m very happy with the fit,” another wrote. “The dress is flattering and the material itself is soft and not too thin.”

Both self-professed short and tall women alike have commented on the fit, with one explaining, “I am about 5’2″ and 110 lbs so I ordered an XS. It fits perfectly! For someone at my height, floor length dresses of any kind are hard to come by that won’t need any hemming or adjusting to them. I was so thrilled when I put on this dress WITH a pair of wedge sandals and the bottom of the dress fell about half an inch above the floor. The fabric is SO soft and comfortable against my skin and the color (the dark green) looked exactly what I was hoping it looked like. It’s a perfect look for any casual setting and it even has pockets!!! A total win at a pretty inexpensive price.”

Other customers comment on how the loose material helps them feel confident because it “did not show extra weight around tummy” and “was very flattering for my mom-of-three build.”

The forgiving piece comes in 18 color and pattern options, another element customers appreciate because they can shop the same dress for multiple occasions and looks.

You can opt for a winter-hued wine red with a classic floral pattern or go for an everyday essential like the solid black, navy, army green, and purple-gray. If you’re looking to recapture some warm-weather cheer with your wardrobe choices, there are intricate prints of bohemian florals, as well.

The dresses are lightweight and versatile, making them a great addition not just to your wardrobe but also to your packing list for any upcoming vacations, especially because they have pockets so you can keep a few essentials easily within reach at all times. Layer yours with a trendy teddy coat when you’re home and pair it with celeb-approved gold accessories and wedges while away.

For under $24, you’ll not only be gaining multiple looks but also a sisterhood of fellow VIISHOW dress wearers. In today’s world, is there a bond between two people more pure than owning the same dress?

