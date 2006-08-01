Shopping Alert: Paul & Joe at Target

We’ve been keeping a close eye on Target’s Go International site, in eager anticipation of their latest hip-n-cheap designer line. This new one is from Paul & Joe, which is known for pretty French chic, witty prints and easy to wear shapes. You may have even seen their beautiful makeup with its unmistakable print packaging before. While their department store stuff will easily cost you $100’s, at Target most things are under $50 for the same amazing style! Heed our advice: Don’t wait! It will sell out fast! The items that are already in our shopping bags include these must-haves for fall: wool plaid poncho, the super trendy kimono dress, and the fabulous floral blouses, which would look equally great with skinny jeans or under a suit.