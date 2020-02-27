Shoppers Call These Comfy Sweatpants ‘Amazon's Best Hidden Secret’

Image zoom

Even if your drawer of designated cozy clothes is already overflowing, we’d argue that one can truly never have too many pairs of cute sweats. Whether you’re hitting the gym or binge-watching Love Is Blind on your couch, they’re an athleisure must-have — and one you don’t have to leave the comfort of home to shop since Amazon has a huge selection of stylish options.

According to shoppers, the Baleaf Joggers are the sweatpants that should be at the top of your wishlist. A number one best-seller in the women’s athletic pants category on Amazon, they feature a modern tapered fit at the ankle for a trendy feel, along with an elastic waistband and drawstring closure to give you the comfort you’d expect from a sweatpant. Plus, they have pockets (!).

The trendy joggers have a 4.4-star rating and hundreds of glowing reviews from shoppers who are thrilled with their purchase. One even crowned the joggers“Amazon’s best hidden secret” after wearing them during a 22-hour flight, while another said the pants finally ended their search for the perfect pair of sweats.

Buy It! Baleaf Jogger Sweatpants with Pockets in Charcoal, $14.99–$27.99; amazon.com

“I have purchased and returned numerous athletic pants that just don’t have it all, but these do. When active, I don’t want to constantly pull my pants up to cover my butt. These stay put. When walking the dogs or hiking trails near my home I want pants that don’t bunch between my legs but aren’t so tight that they show everything. I want pockets for poop bags, keys, and my cell phone. These fit the bill. I feel comfortable wearing them nearly everywhere,” said the review. “If it were socially acceptable to wear them into more formal situations, I totally would. Pockets are deep yet sturdy. Ankle cuffs don’t ride up as you walk or practice yoga.”

The stylish and functional best-selling Baleaf Jogger Sweatpants are available to shop on Amazon in 24 colors. Simply pair them with a cute pair of celeb-approved sneakers and you’re ready to go.

