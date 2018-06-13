Shopbop's Sale Is Insane in the Best Way Possible

It’s time to break out that Shopbop list and move things into your cart.

The retailer just announced an epic 3-day sale event! To celebrate, they even added a new wave of fabulous spring styles to their already amazing sale section and it includes tons of must-have designer pieces making this the perfect opportunity to splurge on that designer handbag, clothing style or pair of shoes you’ve been lusting over all season long. Just enter the special promo code “SCORE18” at checkout to receive an additional 25 percent off already marked down styles and voilà!

Since there are thousands of hot new items available, we’re taking this grand opportunity to scoop up some of our favorite trends — many of which will take us from now through next fall. Think fun and feminine floral dresses, ruffled tops, and colorful straw beach bags – plus the hottest swimsuits for summer and more. Scroll down to see a few of our favorites, and shop the entire sale on shopbop.com.

Floral Mini Dress

This floral dress is so pretty with its gorgeous ruffle details it’s no wonder why Veronica Beard is one of Meghan Markle’s favorite fashion brands.

Buy It! Veronica Beard Brisas Dress, $278.44 (orig. $495); shopbop.com

Striped Beach Bag

Make any beach outfit instantly more stylish and colorful with this trendy striped straw tote.

Buy It! Capri Tote, $52.13 (orig. $139); shopbop.com

Off-the-Shoulder Dress

If you’re looking for something special to wear to your next party, you can’t go wrong with this off-the-shoulder midi with voluminous sleeves and trendy ruffles. It’s sure to turn heads and look absolutely fabulous.

Buy It! MISA Lilou Dress, $237.60 (orig. $528); shopbop.com

Striped Ruffle Top

Two of this season’s biggest trends are stripes and ruffles. Try pairing this bold top with your favorite cropped denim, a pair white booties and some stylish resin earrings.

Buy It! Clu One Shoulder Striped Shirt, $155.25 (orig. $345); shopbop.com

Colorful Mules

Brightly colored accessories not only add fun to any outfit, they’re one of the coolest accessory trends for spring.

Buy It! Loeffler Randall Juno Heeled Mules, $140.63 (orig. $375); shopbop.com

Lace Up Swimsuit

Lace up details are pretty, flirty and so much fun to wear – especially when it comes to swimsuits.

Buy It! Kopper & Zink Stella One Piece, $86.25 (orig. $230); shopbop.com

Mixed Print Shirtdress

This mixed print shirtdress is a fun and funky update to a classic wardrobe style staple. Dress it up for the office with a pair of heels or down on the weekend with some fresh white sneakers.

Buy It! Diane von Furstenberg Belted Shirtdress, $235.20 (orig. $448); shopbop.com

What Shopbop sale styles are you scoring? Comment below and let us know!