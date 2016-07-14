Gwyneth Paltrow got some of her closest celeb friends together to sell favorite items for a great cause

At some point, we’ve all wanted to buy the clothes and accessories right off of our favorite celebrities’ backs after seeing them snapped in their designer attire. Now, thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow, that fantasy is a reality.

Starting today, Goop, the lifestyle brand founded by the 43-year-old actress, launched its Celebrity Closet Sale, where fashion lovers can shop from seven of Paltrow’s closest friends’ closets — all for charity.

In addition to selling a collection of her own clothing and accessories, Paltrow enlisted Lena Dunham, Drew Barrymore, Anne Hathaway, Rachel Zoe, Jennifer Meyer and Jill Kargman to purge items from their closets for the sale.

All of the proceeds from Goop’s sale will go towards two select charities: DonorsChoose and Children’s Rights. From snatching one of Hathaway’s pink Givenchy dress for $795 to Paltrow’s Valentino coat for $2,500 this sale is a rare opportunity to get one-of-a-kind items celebs love.

And if you’re not looking to spend a boatload of money to raid a celeb’s closet, don’t worry. Besides the high-end, luxury items up for grabs, Goop is also selling some more affordable items from stores like H&M.

In 2013, Paltrow hosted a similar charity auction from just her closet on Goop, which sold out in mere hours, so jump on this sale while you can.

You won’t want to miss out on the chance to have a celebrity-owned (and loved!) piece in your collection while ensuring your money goes to a good cause.

Are you going to shop the Goop Celebrity Closet Sale? Let us know!