Labor Day Weekend is upon us and if you’re looking to hit the beach one last time this summer, you might as well look like a celebrity, right? In order to do so, you’ll only need one thing: The “So Chic” swimsuit from French label Gooseberry Intimates. Stars such as Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Hill, Joan Smalls and Alessandra Ambrosio (just to name a few!) have turned up the heat in the super high-cut one-piece with a sexy deep plunging neckline. So if you’re looking to turn heads over the holiday weekend, this is the swimsuit to do it in.

The good thing is that you don’t need a celebrity paycheck in order to score this hot one-piece, because right now, you can snag the 'So Chic' swimsuit in a variety of colors on sale for 30 percent off. (Though you might want to invest in a celebrity waxer, because this suit is saucy.)

Splash; Taylor Hill/Instagram; Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram; Joan Smalls/Instagram

Kendall Jenner/Instagram; Splash News Online

Colors of this hot and sexy one-piece swimsuit are already selling out – and fast – so hurry and scroll down to shop it before it’s gone!

Buy It! So Chic Swimsuit, $60 (orig. $99); gooseberryintimates.com

If you like to be just as whiplash-inducing off the beach (and you don’t mind wearing your lingerie outside of the bedroom), you can take a cue from Khloé Kardashian, who is a huge fan of the brand, especially its Honeybee bodysuit, which she’s worn with everything from a bomber jacket to furry heels to sweatpants.

FameFlynet; WireImage; FameFlynet

Buy It! Honeybee Black Bodysuit, $139; gooseberryintimates.com