These pieces will keep you looking cute (and staying warm!) while weathering the winter cold

Smart and Stylish Winter Gear to Get You Through the Chilliest Days

As a blizzard hits the Northeast and temperatures plummet (hello February!), it's time to get some heavy duty winter gear. From full-length puffers to insulated layering pieces, these must-haves will keep you warm (and looking stylish) while braving even the snowiest days.

Suede Snow Boots

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Don't be fooled by the sleek look of these suede fuzzy boots, they're actually equipped to take on slushy sidewalks. Made with rubber soles for maximum traction and safety, Thinsulate lining, waterproof construction and a snug fit to guarantee your toes stay warm and dry, they are the ultimate cold-weather boot.

Image zoom

Buy It! Sperry 'Maritime' Repel Suede Snow Boot, $129.95; sperry.com

Full-Length Down Puffer Coat

When snow storms hit, you won't want to be caught in anything else. This 850-fill-power goose down jacket offers maximum warmth without all the weight. Plus, the extra length and detachable hood makes this style an MVP.

Image zoom

Buy It! L.L.Bean Ultralight 850 Down Coat, $289; llbean.com

Oversized Boucle Scarf

A textured oversized scarf is a wintertime must-have, and this tartan plaid pattern is a classic for a reason — it goes with everything and will never go out of style.

Image zoom

Buy It! Barbour Boucle Scarf, $75; barbour.com

Sherpa-Lined Gloves

These gloves mean business. They're made from quilted all-weather material, with sherpa lining and genuine sheepskin trim. This style also has a conductive leather palm patch for seamless smartphone use and a side zipper for easy access.

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Sherpa Gloves, $75; ugg.com

Thermal Leggings

As the brand name suggests, these best-selling Icebreaker base-layer leggings are made with soft and breathable 100% merino wool jersey, with fibers that regulate body temperature and (bonus!) resist odors.

Image zoom

Buy It! Icebreaker Merino 200 Oasis Thermal Leggings, $95; icebreaker.com

Cashmere Beanie

Made from 100% premium quality hand-loomed cashmere, this beanie is perfect for wearing on its own or layering under earmuffs or the hood of a winter coat.

Image zoom

Buy It! Bellemere Classic Unisex Cashmere Hat, $75; bellemerenewyork.com

Super Warm Socks

These socks are designed with "Stay Up" technology so they won't slip when worn with winter boots. Plus, they're crafted with same technique as knit sweaters, so they'll help keep your feet warm whether you're braving the elements or just lounging around the house.

Image zoom

Buy It! Bombas Marl Socks, $12; bombas.com

Fleece Layering Top

The key to keeping warm? Layers, layers, layers! This turtleneck is from Uniqlo's signature Heattech collection, which has the softness of fleece but retains body heat thanks to the brand's bio-warming and insulation performance technology.

Image zoom

Buy It! Uniqlo Heat Tech Turtleneck, $20; uniqlo.com

Insulated Face Mask

The new Tna Super Puff face mask is a must-have for outings this winter. Its quilted construction is made with water-repellent and wind-resistant materials that can brave the elements, while still protecting the wearer against COVID-19.

Image zoom