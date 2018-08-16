The $30 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses You Can Now Shop at Nordstrom

Copying your favorite celebrity’s style is usually a game of “Where can I find it for less,” right? From luxury handbags to straight-off-the-runway clothing to designer shoes that cost almost an entire month’s rent, celebrities have their pick of the hottest styles – and they usually come with a celebrity-level price-tag. But celebrities aren’t so different from us, and they know that splurging on sunglasses (which you inevitably leave in the back of a cab) isn’t always necessary when there are equally cute styles for way less. And celebrities including Katie Holmes, Lily Collins, Lucy Hale, Jennifer Lopez and way more have found a pair that’s just $30 and packs mega style into a low price tag.

Introducing Privé Revaux, a brand which was launched last year by celebs including Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson and which just keeps getting bigger. From retro cat eye to classic aviators to trendy colored lenses, Privé Revaux offers the hottest frames – all for only $30. And what’s even better yet is that now you can shop the celebrity-approved label at Nordstrom. So keep scrolling if you’re in the market for a new pair of cute sunglasses that won’t break the bank – and that will give you that celeb cachet.

Katie Holmes

Splash

Buy It! Privé Revaux The Heroine 53mm Sunglasses, $29.95; nordstrom.com

Alyssa Milano

Getty

Buy It! Privé Revaux The Hepburn 56mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $29.95; nordstrom.com

Amber Heard

Splash

Buy It! Privé Revaux x Madelaine Petsch The Mister 54mm Cat Eye, $29.95; nordstrom.com