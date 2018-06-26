Taylor Swift's Vintage-Inspired Denim Shorts are Perfect for Summer - and They're Under $100!

For the next stop on her Reputation world tour Taylor Swift touched down in London and was spotted rocking some seriously cute vintage-inspired, summer-ready looks while rehearsing. Pairing her colorful striped tees and sneakers with not only one, but two pairs of Madewell denim shorts, Taylor looked equal parts comfortable and cute. Just like their incredible selection of denim, Madewell’s shorts are available in a wide range of sizes, silhouettes and fits and they won’t break the bank (both of the styles Taylor wore are under $100!).

The first pair that Taylor rocked out at rehearsals in are a high-rise light wash denim with “magic pockets” in front that add an extra layer of support and are also deemed the “holy grail” of denim shorts. The second pair are the same magical style of shorts but with an embroidered ’60s-inspired beach scene complete with palm trees, seagulls and a bright shining sun. Both have a high-waist, which seems fitting for a gal like Taylor who has a reputation for loving all things vintage-inspired.

Getty

Buy It! Madewell High-Rise Denim Shorts in Posey Wash, $72; madewell.com (worn with a G Kero sweatshirt)

Getty

Buy It! High Rise Denim Shorts: Sun Embroidered Edition, $89.50; madewell.com (worn with an Elizabeth and James tee)

Scroll down to shop more of our favorite denim shorts from Madewell and kick off the summer in style like Taylor Swift!

Buy It! The Perfect Jean Short in Faded Black, $69.50; madewell.com

Buy It! High-Rise Denim Shorts: Button Front Edition, $74.50; madewell.com

Buy It! High-Rise Denim Shorts in Tile White, $69.50; madewell.com

Buy It! The Perfect Jean Short in Butler Wash, $64.50; madewell.com