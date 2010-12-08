Shop Star-Designed Pieces on Edward Norton's Charity Site

Courtesy Satya Jewelry

Tapping the minds and deep pockets of famous friends like Ashton Kutcher, Mandy Moore and James Franco, Edward Norton is getting in the holiday spirit this season through his charitable giving site, Crowdrise.com. “People like to do nice things for each other and have fun around the holidays, so we put this together in that spirit,” Norton said of the site’s new campaign, Crowdrise Holiday Fundraiser Thing (CHFT). Meant to “peer pressure” the world into fundraising, Crowdrise gives members the opportunity to join a team and a cause, like Paul Rudd’s for the American Cancer Society, to help raise money. And if supporting a specific charity with the help of your favorite star isn’t enough incentive, Norton has also added some stylish holiday shopping to the site from fashionista friends like Kristen Bell. The actress has teamed with Satya Jewelry to create the Acholi necklace, a 24-carat gold vermeil tree-of-life pendant and peridot gemstone, to benefit Invisible Children, an organization dedicated to ending the use of child soldiers in East Africa. And if you’ve already crossed off jewelry from your shopping list, Will Ferrell’s gift is sure to win you over: a bottle of suntan lotion with a nude shot of the actor on the front—for his Cancer for College campaign, of course! To join your own fundraising team, or visit crowdrise.com because everyone’s doing it! —Jessie Goldberg

