Selena Gomez just announced her second capsule collection with Coach last week, and we didn’t have to wait long to get our hands on it. Starting today, you can pre-order everything on Coach.com from her “ultra-feminine” collection. It features embellished handbags and accessories—and for the first time ever—ready-to-wear pieces including silk slips, plush sweaters, and retro-inspired hoodies. There’s even an adorable pink fanny pack we totally have our eyes on!

From lightweight dresses to faux fur leather jackets, her collection is perfect for transitioning into fall. Prices range from $20 to $1,095 (though we don’t mind spending a little extra to look like Selena Gomez).

Scroll down to shop our favorite pieces from the collection, which are sure to become staples in your fall wardrobe.

Courtesy of coach.com

Buy It! Selena Bunny Bunny Intarsia Sweater, $395; coach.com

Buy It! Selena Leather Jacket With Faux Fur, $1,095; coach.com

Buy It! Selena Trail Bag With Crystal Embellishments, $350; coach.com

Buy It! Selena Slip Dress, $495; coach.com

Buy It! Selena Bunny Sweatshirt, $250; coach.com

Buy It! Selena Trousers, $295; coach.com

Buy It! Selena Crystal Embellished Windbreaker, $395; coach.com

Buy It! Selena Belt Bag, $195; coach.com