Gear up for this month's Pride celebrations by shopping these special rainbow-filled capsule collections that all give back to the LGBTQ community
American Eagle is donating 100% of sales from its AE x It GetsBetter collection to It Gets Better Project, an organization that connects young LGBTQ+ people with the global LGBTQ+ community. The collection of T-shirts, tanks, hoodies, hats and socks range from $15.95 to $49.95.
Buy It! Mesh Pride Tank, $24.95; ae.com
Buy It! Pride Graphic Tee, $24.95; ae.com
Buy It! Pride Tank Top, $19.95; ae.com
Buy It! Pride Denim Hat, $19.95; ae.com
Levi’s
For Pride 2019, Levi’s is partnering with OutRight Action International, an organization continuously working to advance rights for the LGBTQ+ community across the globe. 100% of the proceeds from Levi’s Pride collection (which features tees, jeans, truckers and accessories that feature the Levi’s logo and Pride rainbow) will go directly towards OutRight Action International.
The Tie Bar
From the beginning, menswear retailer has partnered with TieTheKnot.org to release products that benefit the equality-focused organization launched by Jesse Tyler Ferguson. This year’s Pride collection will donate at least 66% of the retail price to the organization.
Buy It! The Tie Bar “Love Wins” socks, $15; thetiebar.com
Urban Decay
Urban Decay’s new Sparkle Out Loud Collection features four high-shine, glittery products (Heavy Metal Glitter Eye Gel, Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner, Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lipgloss and 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils) designed specifically for Pride.
25% of proceeds from the Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in “Stonewall” will go to the Stonewall Foundation.
Buy It! Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner – Sparkle Out Loud Collection, $21; sephora.com
Cinq à Sept x Saks Fifth Avenue
To celebrate Pride month, Cinq à Sept has partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue to create a limited-edition “I Love Every One” unisex sweatshirt and T-shirt. 30% of net proceeds from the capsule will go to The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, with a minimun $100,000 donation.
Buy It! T-Shirt, $95; saksfifthavenue.com, Sweatshirt, $225; saksfifthavenue.com
Banana Republic
The retailer has created a special limited-edition capsule of apparel and accessories for adults and children with 50% of the proceeds of each purchase going to the United Nations Free & Equal campaign, aimed at promoting equal rights and fair treatment of LGBTI people.
Buy It! Men’s Pride 2019 Elephant Stripe Socks, $14.50; bananarepublic.com
Buy It! Women’s Pride 2018 Elephant T-Shirt, $34.50; bananarepublic.com
Buy It! Similar: Pride 2019 Zip Clutch, $39.50; bananarepublic.com
Buy It! Pride 2018 Banana Tote Bag, $42; bananarepublic.com
Tarte
To celebrate Pride, tarte teamed with YouTube star Jessie Paege on a “let it rain-bow” set featuring a colorful palette (which has 8 matte and shimmer shades) and a travel-size version of the best-selling “lights, camera, lashes” 4-in-1 mascara.
Tarte will donate $25,000 directly to The Trevor Project and Paege hopes the product will communicate that “makeup is for everyone, no exceptions.
Buy It! Tarte Let it Rain-bow Eye Set, $24; sephora.com
Express
The brand launcehd a special campain called “Love Unites” in partnership with GLAAD and Out Magazine. The capsule collection cosists of 35 pieces and through July 15, the brand will donate 25% of the net income to GLAAD with a minumum donation of $100,000.
Buy It! Tie-Dye Graphic Tank, $24.90; express.com
Buy It! Boxer Briefs, $19.90; express.com
Buy It! Rainbow Striped Downtown Cami, $49.90; express.com
Milk Makeup
During the month of June, Milk Makeup is donating 100% of the net proceeds (up to $50,000) of its “Wear Your Pride” set (featuring a Glitter stick, Mini Holographic stick and Deluxe KUSH mascara) to The Center, which provides programs for health, wellness and community connection to New York City’s LGBTQ community.
Buy It! Milk Makeup “Wear Your Pride” set, $28; sephora.com
J.Crew
J.Crew has created a special “Love First” T-shirt and will be donating 50% of the proceeds from every piece sold to the Human Rights Campaign, which fights discrimination against LGBTQ individuals.
Buy It! Human Rights Campaign Love First T-shirt, $34.50; jcrew.com
Boy Smells Candles
The candle company, Boy Smells, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising by donating 50% of profits from the “LES” candle to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.
The “LES” scent is a non-binary and cross-cultural candal that is named after the plural article in the French language, les, which is used for both masculine and feminine, and the eclectic New York City neighborhood, the Lower East Side.
Macy's
The retailer partnered with the Trevor Project, which works to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth. They have created a special five-piece I.N.C. collection in honor of Pride. 20% or more of the purchase price for every piece sold will be donated back to the organization.
Buy It! INC International Concepts Unisex Ranbow Graphic Tank, $20; macys.com
Buy It! INC International Concepts Unise Rainbow T-Shirt, $20; macys.com
Buy It! INC International Concepts Unisex Pride Socks, $10; macys.com
Michael Kors
Michael Kors designed a rainbow capsule collection in celebration of Pride month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. 100% of sales from the branded rainbow T-shirt will be donated to God’s Love We Deliver, a non-profit that supports the LGBTQ community.
Buy It! #MKGO Rainbow Pride T-Shirt, $58; michaelkors.com
Youth to the People
The vegan and sustainable skincare company created a limited-edition version of its best-selling superfood cleanser, (available exclusively at Sephora.com) in honor of Pride month. 100% of the proceeds (up to $50,000) go directly to GLSEN, an organization that works to make schools around the country a safe and welcoming place for LGBTQ youth.
Buy It! Limited Edition Pride Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser, $36; sephora.com
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren launched a five-piece gender neutral collection for adults and children benefiting the Stonewall Community Foundation, whose mission is to serve and support the LGBTQ community. 100% of the purchase price from the sale of each tee, and 50% of the purchase price from each Polo shirt, hoodie, hat and tote will be donated.
Buy It! Pride Cap, $59.50; ralphlauren.com
Buy It! Pride Tote, $150; ralphlauren.com
Reef
Reef is giving 100% of its proceeds from its rainbow-filled Pride collection to PFLAG National, which unites those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies.
Buy It! Reef Escape Lux, $29; reef.com
Buy It! Reef Escape Slign LX, $57; reef.com
Buy It! Reef Waters, $30; reef.com
American Apparel
American Apparel’s new Pride collection of powerful statement tees is aimed to “celebrate inclusivity and love in all of its forms.” Not only do the shirts raise awareness, but every dollar from the proceeds benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and their Trans-Cosmetic Donation Drive, which collects personal hygiene and cosmetic products for low-income transgender and gender non-conforming individuals in need.
Bombas
The super-cushy socks that are committed to doing good (for every pair purchased, another is donated) will donate 40% of their June donations to homeless LGBTQIA+ youth in need.
Buy It! Bombas pride calf socks, $12; bombas.com