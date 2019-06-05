To celebrate Pride, tarte teamed with YouTube star Jessie Paege on a “let it rain-bow” set featuring a colorful palette (which has 8 matte and shimmer shades) and a travel-size version of the best-selling “lights, camera, lashes” 4-in-1 mascara.

Tarte will donate $25,000 directly to The Trevor Project and Paege hopes the product will communicate that “makeup is for everyone, no exceptions.

