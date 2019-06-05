Pride Month Fashion and Beauty Collections That Give Back in a Big Way

 

Gear up for this month's Pride celebrations by shopping these special rainbow-filled capsule collections that all give back to the LGBTQ community
By Sarah Ball and Carmen DiPippo
June 05, 2019 03:51 PM

American Eagle

American Eagle is donating 100% of sales from its AE x It GetsBetter collection to It Gets Better Project, an organization that connects young LGBTQ+ people with the global LGBTQ+ community. The collection of T-shirts, tanks, hoodies, hats and socks range from $15.95 to $49.95. 

American Eagle

Courtesy American Eagle

Buy It! Mesh Pride Tank, $24.95; ae.com

American Eagle

Courtesy American Eagle

Buy It! Pride Graphic Tee, $24.95; ae.com

American Eagle

Courtesy American Eagle

Buy It! Pride Tank Top, $19.95; ae.com

American Eagle

Courtesy American Eagle

Buy It! Pride Denim Hat, $19.95; ae.com

Levi’s

Courtesy Levi's

For Pride 2019, Levi’s is partnering with OutRight Action International, an organization continuously working to advance rights for the LGBTQ+ community across the globe. 100% of the proceeds from Levi’s Pride collection (which features tees, jeans, truckers and accessories that feature the Levi’s logo and Pride rainbow) will go directly towards OutRight Action International.

Buy It! Pride L-Tab Cutoff Tee, $19; levis.com

Levi’s

Courtesy Levi's

Buy It! Pride Trucker Vest, $78; levis.com

Levi's

Courtesy Levi's

Buy It! Pride Banana Sling, $25; levis.com

Levi's 

Courtesy Levi's

Buy It! Pride 501 Cutoff Shorts, $69.50; levis.com

The Tie Bar

From the beginning, menswear retailer has partnered with TieTheKnot.org to release products that benefit the equality-focused organization launched by Jesse Tyler Ferguson. This year’s Pride collection will donate at least 66% of the retail price to the organization.

Buy It! The Tie Bar “Love Wins” socks, $15; thetiebar.com

Urban Decay

Urban Decay’s new Sparkle Out Loud Collection features four high-shine, glittery products (Heavy Metal Glitter Eye Gel, Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner, Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lipgloss and 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils) designed specifically for Pride.

25% of proceeds from the Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in “Stonewall” will go to the Stonewall Foundation. 

Buy It! Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner – Sparkle Out Loud Collection, $21; sephora.com

Cinq à Sept x Saks Fifth Avenue

To celebrate Pride month, Cinq à Sept has partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue to create a limited-edition “I Love Every One” unisex sweatshirt and T-shirt. 30% of net proceeds from the capsule will go to The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, with a minimun $100,000 donation. 

Cinq à Sept

Buy It! T-Shirt, $95; saksfifthavenue.com, Sweatshirt, $225; saksfifthavenue.com

Banana Republic

The retailer has created a special limited-edition capsule of apparel and accessories for adults and children with 50% of the proceeds of each purchase going to the United Nations Free & Equal campaign, aimed at promoting equal rights and fair treatment of LGBTI people.

Banana Republic

Courtesy Banana Republic

Buy It! Men’s Pride 2019 Elephant Stripe Socks, $14.50; bananarepublic.com

Banana Republic

Courtesy Banana Republic

Buy It! Women’s Pride 2018 Elephant T-Shirt, $34.50; bananarepublic.com

Banana Republic

Courtesy Banana Republic

Buy It! Similar: Pride 2019 Zip Clutch, $39.50; bananarepublic.com

Banana Republic

Courtesy Banana Republic

Buy It! Pride 2018 Banana Tote Bag, $42; bananarepublic.com

Tarte

To celebrate Pride, tarte teamed with YouTube star Jessie Paege on a  “let it rain-bow” set featuring a colorful palette (which has 8 matte and shimmer shades) and a travel-size version of the best-selling “lights, camera, lashes” 4-in-1 mascara.

Tarte will donate $25,000 directly to The Trevor Project and Paege hopes the product will communicate that “makeup is for everyone, no exceptions.

Buy It! Tarte Let it Rain-bow Eye Set, $24; sephora.com

Express

The brand launcehd a special campain called “Love Unites” in partnership with GLAAD and Out Magazine. The capsule collection cosists of 35 pieces and through July 15, the brand will donate 25% of the net income to GLAAD with a minumum donation of $100,000.

Express

Buy It! Tie-Dye Graphic Tank, $24.90; express.com

Express

Buy It! Boxer Briefs, $19.90; express.com

Express

Buy It! Rainbow Striped Downtown Cami, $49.90; express.com

Milk Makeup

During the month of June, Milk Makeup is donating 100% of the net proceeds (up to $50,000) of its “Wear Your Pride” set (featuring a Glitter stick, Mini Holographic stick and Deluxe KUSH mascara) to The Center, which provides programs for health, wellness and community connection to New York City’s LGBTQ community. 

Buy It! Milk Makeup “Wear Your Pride” set, $28; sephora.com

J.Crew

J.Crew has created a special “Love First” T-shirt and will be donating 50% of the proceeds from every piece sold to the Human Rights Campaign, which fights discrimination against LGBTQ individuals.

J.Crew

Buy It! Human Rights Campaign Love First T-shirt, $34.50; jcrew.com

Boy Smells Candles

The candle company, Boy Smells, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising by donating 50% of profits from the “LES” candle to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

The “LES” scent is a non-binary and cross-cultural candal that is named after the plural article in the French language, les, which is used for both masculine and feminine, and the eclectic New York City neighborhood, the Lower East Side.   

Buy It! Boy Smells "LES" candle, $32; nordstrom.com

Macy's

The retailer partnered with the Trevor Project, which works to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth. They have created a special five-piece I.N.C. collection in honor of Pride. 20% or more of the purchase price for every piece sold will be donated back to the organization. 

Macy's

Buy It! INC International Concepts Unisex Ranbow Graphic Tank, $20; macys.com

Macy's

Buy It! INC International Concepts Unise Rainbow T-Shirt, $20; macys.com

Macy's

Buy It! INC International Concepts Unisex Pride Socks, $10; macys.com

Michael Kors

Michael Kors designed a rainbow capsule collection in celebration of Pride month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. 100% of sales from the branded rainbow T-shirt will be donated to God’s Love We Deliver, a non-profit that supports the LGBTQ community.

Michael Kors

Buy It! #MKGO Rainbow Pride T-Shirt, $58; michaelkors.com

Youth to the People

The vegan and sustainable skincare company created a limited-edition version of its best-selling superfood cleanser, (available exclusively at Sephora.com) in honor of Pride month. 100% of the proceeds (up to $50,000) go directly to GLSEN, an organization that works to make schools around the country a safe and welcoming place for LGBTQ youth.

Buy It! Limited Edition Pride Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser, $36; sephora.com

Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren launched a five-piece gender neutral collection for adults and children benefiting the Stonewall Community Foundation, whose mission is to serve and support the LGBTQ community. 100% of the purchase price from the sale of each tee, and 50% of the purchase price from each Polo shirt, hoodie, hat and tote will be donated.

Ralph Lauren

Buy It! Similar items: ralphlauren.com

Ralph Lauren

Buy It! Pride Cap, $59.50; ralphlauren.com

Ralph Lauren

Buy It! Similar items: ralphlauren.com

Ralph Lauren

Buy It! Pride Tote, $150; ralphlauren.com

Ralph Lauren

Buy It! Similar items: ralphlauren.com

Reef

Reef is giving 100% of its proceeds from its rainbow-filled Pride collection to PFLAG National­­, which unites  those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies.

Buy It! Reef Escape Lux, $29; reef.com

Reef

Courtesy Reef

Buy It! Reef Escape Slign LX, $57; reef.com

Reef

Buy It! Reef Waters, $30; reef.com

American Apparel

Courtesy American Apparel

American Apparel’s new Pride collection of powerful statement tees is aimed to “celebrate inclusivity and love in all of its forms.” Not only do the shirts raise awareness, but every dollar from the proceeds benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and their Trans-Cosmetic Donation Drive, which collects personal hygiene and cosmetic products for low-income transgender and gender non-conforming individuals in need.

Buy It! Still Queer T-shirt, $24; americanapparel.com

American Apparel

Courtesy American Apparel

Buy It! Proud Print 50/50 T-shirt, $28; americanapparel.com

American Apparel

Courtesy American Apparel

Buy It! Everyone's Gay Printed T-Shirt, $24; americanapparel.com

American Apparel

Courtesy American Apparel

Buy It! Cheeky Printed T-shirt, $24; americanapparel.com

Bombas

Courtesy Bombas

The super-cushy socks that are committed to doing good (for every pair purchased, another is donated) will donate 40% of their June donations to homeless LGBTQIA+ youth in need.

Buy It! Bombas pride calf socks, $12; bombas.com

