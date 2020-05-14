Atlantic-Pacific's Blair Eadie Hopes Her New Nordstrom Collab 'Invokes a Feeling of Optimism'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The latest Atlantic-Pacific x Halogen collection is available to shop now — and some items are on sale!

Atlantic-Pacific blogger and style star Blair Eadie just expanded her popular collaboration with Nordstrom’s in-house brand Halogen with a new collection. After five amazingly successful drops, the sixth still packs Eadies’ signature (and colorful!) punch. Full of fun and feminine florals, bold stripes and preppy polka-dots, along with an assortment of ladylike bags and shoes, the collection is representative of Eadie’s polished-yet-quirky personal style.

Consisting of dresses, pants, light sweaters and more in an array of primary, pastel and neon colors, the collection is available in sizes XS to 3X and ranges from $9-$189. "A tremendous amount of collaboration exists on everything from materials, to fit intent, to costing and pricing," Eadie tells PEOPLE. "I remain as involved as possible to make sure that my followers really see my voice shine through in the product and marketing."

Unlike her previous collabs, this marks the first warm-weather collection. "We focused on floral prints, incredibly bright color combinations and sheer fabrics that create a feeling of lightness," Eadie says of the new collection. "We took hemlines shorter, created more versatile knits and added in more casual pieces than ever before."

But the main goal in designing was making sure the pieces brightened her shopper's day. "When creating this collection we wanted these pieces to make you smile and invoke a feeling of optimism," she shares. "We hope colorful, bright items in this collection spark a bit of joy."

Below, shop Edie's top five must-have pieces.

Rattan Belt

"I love belting just about everything, so this rattan belt is a must-have piece in the collection. Not only is it super stretchy, making it easy to adjust over so many items, but it's also the perfect shade of tan to compliment all of my favorite summer sandals and basket bags."

Buy It! Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Rattan Buckle Belt, (orig. $59) $41.30; nordstrom.com

Full Midi Skirt

"I am a skirt lover, so skirts are always a priority in every collection. This printed skirt is my favorite from this drop. It is available in both a multi stripe and a chic polka dot option. I love both!"

Buy It! Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Full Midi Skirt, (orig. $129) $90.30; nordstrom.com

Platform Sneaker

"While I love a great heel, truth be told, I tend to wear flats more often than heels. These espadrille sneakers are incredibly comfortable and go with so many items in my closet. I have found them to be the perfect way to casualize my favorite dresses in the collection."

Buy It! Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific "Theodora" Platform Sneakers, (orig. $99.95) $69.96; nordstrom.com

Tiered Maxi Dress

"Speaking of dresses, this one is my favorite. This tiered maxi dress comes in the most beautiful striped organza and the colors remind me of cotton candy."

Buy It! Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Stripe Tiered Organza Dress, (orig. $149) $104.30; nordstrom.com

Button-Down Top

"Each season we have introduced a new variation of the quintessential button-down top. It has become a customer favorite and I have to say this season's update is the best we have ever done. I love the blouson sleeves, and the prints in this top are so emotional — they make me happy just looking at them!"

