These Under-$25 Target Beauty Launches May Have You Making a Detour After Work

Target is seriously amping up its beauty aisles.

Already a one-stop-shop for all your essentials, the big box store is continuing to introduce innovative, exclusive new beauty brands and has pledged to disclose what ingredients are included in all of their products by 2020 so shopping for green, natural beauty products will be easier than ever.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The best part? You don’t need to worry about breaking the bank when stocking up on your beauty favorites. Target just launched a slew of new products which will make you fall in love with the store all over again.

Check out all the awesome newness available at Target right now below and get ready to get shopping before it’s gone!

Kristin Ess Haircare

Image zoom Target

Celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess, beloved by stars including Jenna Dewan Tatum, Lauren Conrad and Lucy Hale, launched her namesake haircare brand at Target last year (her dry shampoo won a PEOPLE Beauty Award!). Thanks to the brand’s massive success, Ess just added 11 new products to the line, which includes this lightweight air dry spray that gives beachy texture without the crunch associated with typical salt sprays.

Buy It! Kristin Ess Haircare Air Dry Spray, $10, target.com

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Whamisa by Glow Recipe

Image zoom Target

Target’s helping introduce K-Beauty to the masses by carrying Korean brands like Whamisa by Glow Recipe, which you can’t find anywhere else. The brand recently introduced a collection of green tea-infused skincare that soothes inflammation, evens tone and brightens the skin.

Buy It! Whamisa by Glow Recipe Green Tea & Clay Mask, $22.99; target.com

RELATED PHOTOS: Pretty in Pink! The Perfect Makeup for Your Valentine’s Day Date Night

Good Chemistry

Image zoom Target

For the first time ever, Target is carrying an assortment of fragrances from the new brand Good Chemistry, now sold exclusively at the retailer. The niche brand features four collections — Confident & Charming, Cool & Grounded, Vibrant & Playful and Cool & Collected — inspired by different personalities. Everything in the line can be found for under $25 and is formulated with natural essential oils.

Buy It! Good Chemistry Cool Glacier Cologne, $24.99; target.com