How to Copy Meghan Markle's Best Jewelry Looks

Channel the best jewelry moments from the Duchess of Sussex’s style reign

Christine Whitney
October 15, 2018 04:29 PM
<p>For <a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-eugenie-royal-wedding-celebrity-guest-arrivals/">P</a><a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-eugenie-royal-wedding-celebrity-guest-arrivals/">rincess</a><a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-eugenie-royal-wedding-celebrity-guest-arrivals/"> Eu</a><a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-eugenie-royal-wedding-celebrity-guest-arrivals/">genie&rsquo;s</a><a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-eugenie-royal-wedding-celebrity-guest-arrivals/"> royal wedding</a>, Meghan Markle maxed out her minimalism by piling on the rings (in varying sizes, no less). The stackable stunners in question hailed from ethical jeweler <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=531417.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=6893&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2FShop%2FDesigners%2FPippa_Small%3Fpn%3D1%2526amp%3Bnpp%3D60%2526amp%3Bimage_view%3Dproduct%2526amp%3BdScroll%3D0&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Pippa Small" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/Shop/Designers/Pippa_Small?pn=1&#038;npp=60&#038;image_view=product&#038;dScroll=0" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Pippa Small</a>, who also designed Markle&rsquo;s simple crystal stud earrings and complementary bracelet. The perfect accents for her sleek <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=531417.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=6894&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2FShop%2FDesigners%2FGivenchy&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Givenchy" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/Shop/Designers/Givenchy" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Givenchy</a> dress and coat, if we may say so ourselves!</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Gorjana Avery Stud Earrings, $35; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=568290.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=5463&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252Fp%252Fgorjana-avery-stud-earrings-prod214520078&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/gorjana-avery-stud-earrings-prod214520078" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">neimanmarcus.com</a></p> <p>Kendra Scott Sadie Stretch Bracelet, $85; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I/https://www.kendrascott.com/products/sadie-rhd.html?dwvar_sadie-rhd_stoneColor=137" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.kendrascott.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="kendrascott.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.kendrascott.com/products/sadie-rhd.html?dwvar_sadie-rhd_stoneColor=137" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">kendrascott.com</a></p> <p>Monica Vinader Semiprecious Stone Stacking Ring, $150&ndash;$160;&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fmonica-vinader-siren-medium-semiprecious-stone-stacking-ring%252F4309928&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/monica-vinader-siren-medium-semiprecious-stone-stacking-ring/4309928" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p> <p>Irene Neuwirth Rainbow Moonstone &amp; Yellow Gold Ring, $1,114; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=419081.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=10147&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.matchesfashion.com%252Fus%252Fproducts%252FIrene-Neuwirth-Rainbow-moonstone-%2526amp%253B-yellow-gold-ring-1174907&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.matchesfashion.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="matchesfashion.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/Irene-Neuwirth-Rainbow-moonstone-&#038;-yellow-gold-ring-1174907" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">matchesfashion.com</a></p> <p>Pippa Small 18-Karat Gold Labradorite Bracelet, $2,265; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=531417.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=6894&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1020391%2Fpippa_small%2F18-karat-gold-labradorite-bracelet&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1020391/pippa_small/18-karat-gold-labradorite-bracelet" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">net-a-porter.com</a></p>
For Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding, Meghan Markle maxed out her minimalism by piling on the rings (in varying sizes, no less). The stackable stunners in question hailed from ethical jeweler Pippa Small, who also designed Markle’s simple crystal stud earrings and complementary bracelet. The perfect accents for her sleek Givenchy dress and coat, if we may say so ourselves!

Get the Look!

Gorjana Avery Stud Earrings, $35; neimanmarcus.com

Kendra Scott Sadie Stretch Bracelet, $85; kendrascott.com

Monica Vinader Semiprecious Stone Stacking Ring, $150–$160; nordstrom.com

Irene Neuwirth Rainbow Moonstone & Yellow Gold Ring, $1,114; matchesfashion.com

Pippa Small 18-Karat Gold Labradorite Bracelet, $2,265; net-a-porter.com

REX/Shutterstock
<p>For her <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-sussex-visit-photos/">first visit to Sussex</a>, Meghan Markle kept her jewelry chic and classic, the main event being a pave teardrop necklace from <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=465536.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=6664&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fbuy%2FAdina%2BReyter%2FBrand%2FAdina%2BReyter&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.bloomingdales.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Adina Reyter" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.bloomingdales.com/buy/Adina%20Reyter/Brand/Adina%20Reyter" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Adina Reyter</a>. Just the thing to complement her keep-forever&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=461258.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=22672&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.stories.com%252Fen_usd%252Findex.html&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.stories.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="&amp; Other Stories" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/index.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">&amp; Other Stories</a> blouse.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!<br /> </strong></p> <p>Nadri Geo Small Pendant Necklace, $50; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fnadri-geo-small-pendant-necklace%252F3970964&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nadri-geo-small-pendant-necklace/3970964" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p> <p>Adina Reyter 14K Yellow Gold Pav&eacute; Diamond Disc Necklace, 15&rdquo;, $398; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=465536.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=2425&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fadina-reyter-14k-yellow-gold-pave-diamond-disc-necklace-15%3FID%3D2801313%2526amp%3BCategoryID%3D1001351&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.bloomingdales.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="bloomingdales.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/adina-reyter-14k-yellow-gold-pave-diamond-disc-necklace-15?ID=2801313&#038;CategoryID=1001351#fn=BRAND=Adina%20Reyter&#038;ppp=undefined&#038;sp=NULL&#038;rId=NULL&#038;spc=111&#038;cm_kws=Adina%20Reyter&#038;spp=20&#038;pn=1|2|20|111&#038;rsid=undefined&#038;smp=exactMultiMatch" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">bloomingdales.com</a></p> <p>Kendra Scott Lela Pendant Necklace, $895; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I/https://www.kendrascott.com/products/lela-14k.html?dwvar_lela-14k_metal=14Y" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.kendrascott.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="kendrascott.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.kendrascott.com/products/lela-14k.html?dwvar_lela-14k_metal=14Y" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">kendrascott.com</a></p> <p>Zo&euml; Chicco 14K Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace with Teardrop Pendant, $990; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=465536.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=2425&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fzoe-chicco-14k-yellow-gold-pendant-necklace-with-teardrop-diamond-14%3FID%3D1791137%2526amp%3BCategoryID%3D3376&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.bloomingdales.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="bloomingdales.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/zoe-chicco-14k-yellow-gold-pendant-necklace-with-teardrop-diamond-14?ID=1791137&#038;CategoryID=3376#fn=PRODUCT_DEPARTMENT=Necklaces&#038;ppp=undefined&#038;sp=NULL&#038;rId=NULL&#038;spc=252&#038;cm_kws=zoe%20chicco&#038;spp=73&#038;pn=1|1|73|94&#038;rsid=undefined&#038;smp=exactMultiMatch" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">bloomingdales.com</a></p>
For her first visit to Sussex, Meghan Markle kept her jewelry chic and classic, the main event being a pave teardrop necklace from Adina Reyter. Just the thing to complement her keep-forever & Other Stories blouse.

Get the Look!

Nadri Geo Small Pendant Necklace, $50; nordstrom.com

Adina Reyter 14K Yellow Gold Pavé Diamond Disc Necklace, 15”, $398; bloomingdales.com

Kendra Scott Lela Pendant Necklace, $895; kendrascott.com

Zoë Chicco 14K Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace with Teardrop Pendant, $990; bloomingdales.com

Getty
<p>Meghan Markle gave us old world glamour as she stepped out in <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=531417.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=6894&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2FShop%2FDesigners%2FGivenchy&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Givenchy" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/Shop/Designers/Givenchy" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Givenchy</a> for her <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-first-solo-royal-appearance-photos/">first solo appearance as a royal</a>. The occasion? The opening of the Royal Academy of Art&rsquo;s &ldquo;Oceania&rdquo; exhibition. She kept jewelry to a minimum, focusing on just the earrings &mdash; so it makes sense that the pair she chose (in this case, Birks Snowflake Snowstorm pav&eacute;) packed a big punch. Fun fact: we first saw Meghan wear these dazzlers two days before her wedding, and they&rsquo;ve since become a royal wardrobe staple.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>J.Crew Cluster Stone Earrings, $29.50; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I/https://www.jcrew.com/p/womens_category/jewelry/statement/cluster-stone-earrings/H0242" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.jcrew.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="jcrew.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.jcrew.com/p/womens_category/jewelry/statement/cluster-stone-earrings/H0242" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">jcrew.com</a></p> <p>BaubleBar Navi Studs, $38; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-11077-131940-143798?sid=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F24227-navi-studs%3Fsku%3D24227" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.baublebar.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="baublebar.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.baublebar.com/product/24227-navi-studs?sku=24227" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">baublebar.com</a></p> <p>BaubleBar Cloister Cubic Zirconia Studs, $42; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-11077-131940-143798?sid=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F27783-cloister-studs%3Fsku%3D27783" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.baublebar.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="baublebar.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.baublebar.com/product/27783-cloister-studs?sku=27783" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">baublebar.com</a></p> <p>Anzie Micro Bouquet White Topaz Post Earrings, $275; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fanzie-micro-bouquet-white-topaz-post-earrings%252F4968016&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/anzie-micro-bouquet-white-topaz-post-earrings/4968016" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Meghan Markle gave us old world glamour as she stepped out in Givenchy for her first solo appearance as a royal. The occasion? The opening of the Royal Academy of Art’s “Oceania” exhibition. She kept jewelry to a minimum, focusing on just the earrings — so it makes sense that the pair she chose (in this case, Birks Snowflake Snowstorm pavé) packed a big punch. Fun fact: we first saw Meghan wear these dazzlers two days before her wedding, and they’ve since become a royal wardrobe staple.

Get the Look!

J.Crew Cluster Stone Earrings, $29.50; jcrew.com

BaubleBar Navi Studs, $38; baublebar.com

BaubleBar Cloister Cubic Zirconia Studs, $42; baublebar.com

Anzie Micro Bouquet White Topaz Post Earrings, $275; nordstrom.com

 

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>Meghan Markle&rsquo;s been showing a lot of love for the pendant necklace as of late, with the black <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=531417.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=6894&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1066739%2FPascale_Monvoisin%2Fcauri-n-2-9-karat-rose-gold-onyx-and-diamond-necklace&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Pascale Monvoisin" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1066739/Pascale_Monvoisin/cauri-n-2-9-karat-rose-gold-onyx-and-diamond-necklace" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Pascale Monvoisin</a> one she wore to the <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-coach-core-awards/">Coach Core Awards</a> in September being no exception.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Kendra Scott Ember Pendant Necklace, $45; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fkendra-scott-ember-pendant-necklace%252F5031498&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/kendra-scott-ember-pendant-necklace/5031498" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p> <p>Monica Vinader Siren Semiprecious Stone Pendant Necklace, $185; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fmonica-vinader-siren-semiprecious-stone-pendant-necklace-nordstrom-exclusive%252F4634774&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/monica-vinader-siren-semiprecious-stone-pendant-necklace-nordstrom-exclusive/4634774" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p> <p>Pascale Monvoisin Cauri No. 2 9-Karat Rose Gold, Onyx, and Diamond Necklace, $475; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=531417.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=6894&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1066739%2FPascale_Monvoisin%2Fcauri-n-2-9-karat-rose-gold-onyx-and-diamond-necklace&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1066739/Pascale_Monvoisin/cauri-n-2-9-karat-rose-gold-onyx-and-diamond-necklace" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">net-a-porter.com</a></p>
Meghan Markle’s been showing a lot of love for the pendant necklace as of late, with the black Pascale Monvoisin one she wore to the Coach Core Awards in September being no exception.

Get the Look!

Kendra Scott Ember Pendant Necklace, $45; nordstrom.com

Monica Vinader Siren Semiprecious Stone Pendant Necklace, $185; nordstrom.com

Pascale Monvoisin Cauri No. 2 9-Karat Rose Gold, Onyx, and Diamond Necklace, $475; net-a-porter.com

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>Meghan Markle stole the show <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-hamilton-lin-manuel-miranda/">when she attended <em>Hamilton</em></a> with Prince Harry in London this past August. She wore a $595 Judith &amp; Charles tuxedo minidress, but the real showstoppers were her gold earrings designed by <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=255436.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20348&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fshaun-leane%2Fearrings-1%2Fitems.aspx&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.farfetch.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Shaun Leane" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/shaun-leane/earrings-1/items.aspx" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Shaun Leane</a>, a British jeweler she&rsquo;s been favoring of late.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Shashi Double Bar Hoop Earrings, $13.50 (orig. $45); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=504092.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=23605&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fdouble-bar-hoop-earrings-shashi%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1592249044.htm&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.shopbop.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="shopbop.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.shopbop.com/double-bar-hoop-earrings-shashi/vp/v=1/1592249044.htm" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">shopbop.com</a></p> <p>Vince Camuto Horn Hoop Earrings, $25; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I/https://www.zappos.com/p/vince-camuto-horn-hoop-earrings-gold/product/9013808/color/385" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.zappos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="zappos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.zappos.com/p/vince-camuto-horn-hoop-earrings-gold/product/9013808/color/385" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">zappos.com</a></p> <p>Jennifer Fisher Small Huggie Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings, $80; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=531417.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=6894&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1072903%2FJennifer_Fisher%2Fsmall-huggie-gold-plated-hoop-earrings&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1072903/Jennifer_Fisher/small-huggie-gold-plated-hoop-earrings" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">net-a-porter.com</a></p> <p>Shaun Leane Hook Earring, $159; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=255436.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20348&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fshaun-leane-hook-earring-item-12345246.aspx&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.farfetch.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="farfetch.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/shaun-leane-hook-earring-item-12345246.aspx" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">farfetch.com</a></p>
Meghan Markle stole the show when she attended Hamilton with Prince Harry in London this past August. She wore a $595 Judith & Charles tuxedo minidress, but the real showstoppers were her gold earrings designed by Shaun Leane, a British jeweler she’s been favoring of late.

Get the Look! 

Shashi Double Bar Hoop Earrings, $13.50 (orig. $45); shopbop.com

Vince Camuto Horn Hoop Earrings, $25; zappos.com

Jennifer Fisher Small Huggie Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings, $80; net-a-porter.com

Shaun Leane Hook Earring, $159; farfetch.com

Dan Charity/AFP/Getty
<p>For <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-attend-friend-wedding/">Charlie Von Strauzenbee and Daisy Jenks&rsquo; Surrey wedding</a>, Meghan Markle impressed in a wallet-friendly <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=452324.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=10934&#038;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clubmonaco.com%2Fhome%2Findex.jsp&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.clubmonaco.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Club Monaco" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="http://www.clubmonaco.com/home/index.jsp" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Club Monaco</a> pleated number, which she complemented with an edgy gold cuff from <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=255436.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20348&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fshaun-leane%2Fitems.aspx&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.farfetch.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Shaun Leane" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/shaun-leane/items.aspx" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Shaun Leane</a>.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Kendra Scott Pinch Cuff Bracelet, $30; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I/https://www.kendrascott.com/products/pinch-cuff-bracelet.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.kendrascott.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="kendrascott.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.kendrascott.com/products/pinch-cuff-bracelet.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">kendrascott.com</a></p> <p>BaubleBar Morse Code Cuff, $32; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-11077-131940-143798?sid=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2F20743-morse-code-cuff.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.baublebar.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="baublebar.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.baublebar.com/20743-morse-code-cuff.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">baublebar.com</a></p> <p>Sterling Forever Nail Crystal Wrap Bangle Bracelet, $39 (orig. $65), <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=612495.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=13769&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksoff5th.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.saksoff5th.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="saksoff5th.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.saksoff5th.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">saksoff5th.com</a></p> <p>Miansai Gold Plated Screw Cuff Bracelet, $200; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fmiansai-gold-plated-screw-cuff-bracelet%252F3804863&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:HowtoCopyMeghanMarkle&#039;sBestJewelryLooks,christinerwhitney,Fas,Gal,6640079,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/miansai-gold-plated-screw-cuff-bracelet/3804863" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For Charlie Von Strauzenbee and Daisy Jenks’ Surrey wedding, Meghan Markle impressed in a wallet-friendly Club Monaco pleated number, which she complemented with an edgy gold cuff from Shaun Leane.

Get the Look! 

Kendra Scott Pinch Cuff Bracelet, $30; kendrascott.com

BaubleBar Morse Code Cuff, $32; baublebar.com

Sterling Forever Nail Crystal Wrap Bangle Bracelet, $39 (orig. $65), saksoff5th.com

Miansai Gold Plated Screw Cuff Bracelet, $200; nordstrom.com

Karwai Tang/WireImage
