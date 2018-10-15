How to Copy Meghan Markle's Best Jewelry Looks

For Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding, Meghan Markle maxed out her minimalism by piling on the rings (in varying sizes, no less). The stackable stunners in question hailed from ethical jeweler Pippa Small, who also designed Markle’s simple crystal stud earrings and complementary bracelet. The perfect accents for her sleek Givenchy dress and coat, if we may say so ourselves!

Get the Look!

Gorjana Avery Stud Earrings, $35; neimanmarcus.com

Kendra Scott Sadie Stretch Bracelet, $85; kendrascott.com

Monica Vinader Semiprecious Stone Stacking Ring, $150–$160; nordstrom.com

Irene Neuwirth Rainbow Moonstone & Yellow Gold Ring, $1,114; matchesfashion.com

Pippa Small 18-Karat Gold Labradorite Bracelet, $2,265; net-a-porter.com