How to Copy Meghan Markle's Best Jewelry Looks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
For Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding, Meghan Markle maxed out her minimalism by piling on the rings (in varying sizes, no less). The stackable stunners in question hailed from ethical jeweler Pippa Small, who also designed Markle’s simple crystal stud earrings and complementary bracelet. The perfect accents for her sleek Givenchy dress and coat, if we may say so ourselves!
Zoë Chicco 14K Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace with Teardrop Pendant, $990; bloomingdales.com
Getty
Meghan Markle gave us old world glamour as she stepped out in Givenchy for her first solo appearance as a royal. The occasion? The opening of the Royal Academy of Art’s “Oceania” exhibition. She kept jewelry to a minimum, focusing on just the earrings — so it makes sense that the pair she chose (in this case, Birks Snowflake Snowstorm pavé) packed a big punch. Fun fact: we first saw Meghan wear these dazzlers two days before her wedding, and they’ve since become a royal wardrobe staple.
Monica Vinader Siren Semiprecious Stone Pendant Necklace, $185; nordstrom.com
Pascale Monvoisin Cauri No. 2 9-Karat Rose Gold, Onyx, and Diamond Necklace, $475; net-a-porter.com
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
Meghan Markle stole the show when she attended Hamilton with Prince Harry in London this past August. She wore a $595 Judith & Charles tuxedo minidress, but the real showstoppers were her gold earrings designed by Shaun Leane, a British jeweler she’s been favoring of late.
Get the Look!
Shashi Double Bar Hoop Earrings, $13.50 (orig. $45); shopbop.com
For Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding, Meghan Markle maxed out her minimalism by piling on the rings (in varying sizes, no less). The stackable stunners in question hailed from ethical jeweler Pippa Small, who also designed Markle’s simple crystal stud earrings and complementary bracelet. The perfect accents for her sleek Givenchy dress and coat, if we may say so ourselves!
Zoë Chicco 14K Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace with Teardrop Pendant, $990; bloomingdales.com
3 of 6Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
Meghan Markle gave us old world glamour as she stepped out in Givenchy for her first solo appearance as a royal. The occasion? The opening of the Royal Academy of Art’s “Oceania” exhibition. She kept jewelry to a minimum, focusing on just the earrings — so it makes sense that the pair she chose (in this case, Birks Snowflake Snowstorm pavé) packed a big punch. Fun fact: we first saw Meghan wear these dazzlers two days before her wedding, and they’ve since become a royal wardrobe staple.
Monica Vinader Siren Semiprecious Stone Pendant Necklace, $185; nordstrom.com
Pascale Monvoisin Cauri No. 2 9-Karat Rose Gold, Onyx, and Diamond Necklace, $475; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
5 of 6Dan Charity/AFP/Getty
Meghan Markle stole the show when she attended Hamilton with Prince Harry in London this past August. She wore a $595 Judith & Charles tuxedo minidress, but the real showstoppers were her gold earrings designed by Shaun Leane, a British jeweler she’s been favoring of late.
Get the Look!
Shashi Double Bar Hoop Earrings, $13.50 (orig. $45); shopbop.com