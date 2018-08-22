Mansur Gavriel, the Super-Classic Celeb-Loved Handbag Brand, Is Now Available at Nordstrom

Mansur Gavriel is most popularly known for its cult-favorite bucket bag that came onto the fashion scene just over four years ago. Everyone from fashion editors to celebrities couldn’t wait to get their hands on the buttery leather bucket bag with its colorful contrasting matte-patent lining. Flash forward to today, and designers Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel have not only added even more covetable designs to their their minimalist-style handbag collection but they’ve expanded the line to include gorgeous classic coats and stylish shoes, too – and celebrities can’t stop snapping up everything the brand has on offer.

For ages, it was impossible to nab one of the brand’s celeb-loved bag before they sold out, but if you’ve had one on your “lust list” for ages, we’ve got good news: Just in time for the upcoming fall season, Mansur Gavriel has launched a chic selection of handbags and ready-to-wear at Nordstrom. The curated selection includes handbag styles favorited by celebs such as Gigi Hadid, Solange Knowles, Sienna Miller and Reese Witherspoon. So if you’re looking for a chic new handbag to carry you into the new season (and beyond!) you can’t go wrong with one from Mansur Gavriel.

The price point is splurge-y, but the understated, streamlined and oh-so-classic bags are the very definition of “investment piece,” which stars including Karlie Kloss and Sienna MIller have proven by wearing theirs for years. If you’re having a hard time picking just one thing, take a look at the bags these celebrities have carried – then pick one up at Nordstrom!

Reese Witherspoon

Buy It! Mansur Gavriel Small Leather Tote, $525 (available for pre-order); nordstrom.com

Gigi Hadid

Buy It! Mansur Gavriel Lady Leather Bag, $895; nordstrom.com

Sienna Miller

Buy It! Mansur Gavriel Leather Crossbody Bag, $495 (available for pre-order); nordstrom.com

Solange Knowles

Buy It! Mansur Gavriel Leather Circle Crossbody Bag, $795; nordstrom.com