How to Shop Like an Influencer for Your Next Vacation

If you’re already tired of seeing your favorite celebrities and influencers sunbathing on a yacht somewhere in the Mediterranean, we get it. (It’s exhausting.) But instead of just getting FOMO, let the photos be a source of outfit inspo. From the hottest two-piece sets, to the coolest cut-offs and on-trend sunglasses, the style stars vacationing “around the world” with Revolve right now are serving up the ultimate summer wardrobe. Shop some of their favorite trends (worn during a recent trip to Ibiza!) below!

The “Two-sie”

The Influencer: ActressShay Mitchell

# Of Followers: 19.9 Million

Shop Her Look! Tularose Ray Top, $98; revolve.com and Tularose Ray Short, $118; revolve.com

The Influencer: Camila Coelho

# Of Followers: 7.2 Million

Shop Her Look! LPA Knot Top, $98; revolve.com and LPA Skirt 534, $168; revolve.com

The “It” Bag

The Influencer: Olivia Culpo

# Of Followers: 2.9 Million

Shop Her Look! Cult Gaia Large Galas Ark Bag, $168; revolve.com

The Easy-to-Pack Jumpsuit

The Influencer: Camila Coelho

# Of Followers: 7.2 Million

Shop Her Look! H.Ours Vale Jumpsuit, $178; revolve.com

The Floral Mini

The Influencer: Aimee Song

# Of Followers: 4.8 Million

Shop Her Look! Lovers + Friends Andy Mini Dress, $168; revolve.com

The Electric One-Piece

The Influencer: Stephanie Shepherd

# Of Followers: 1.1 Million

Shop Her Look! Lovewave The Kloss One Piece, $138; revolve.com

The Palm Bikini

The Influencer: Romee Strijd

# Of Followers: 4.4 Million

Shop Her Look: Beach Riot x Revolve Sophie Bikini Top, $102; revolve.com and Beach Riot x Revolve High Way Bikini Bottom, $112; revolve.com

The Perfect Cutoffs

The Influencer: Lily May Mac

# Of Followers: 3.9 Million

Shop Her Look! GRLFRND Helena High-Rise Straight Leg Cut Off Short, $148; revolve.com

The Heart Sunglasses

The Influencer: Rocky Barnes

# Of Followers: 1.3 Million

Shop Her Look! Saint Laurent Lou Lou Sunglasses, $420; revolve.com