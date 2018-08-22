It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner is a huge fan of all things denim. The supermodel has been spotted rocking everything from trendy mom jeans to oversized baggy jeans to barely-there avant-garde jeans, which is why it comes as no surprise that she was recently spotted in a head-to-toe denim outfit and heels while hanging with friends at a basketball court in L.A.

And while Kendall’s choice of wardrobe may not be everyone’s ideal ensemble to wear for shooting hoops, it was certainly fashionable – and most of all, shockingly affordable! Her denim crop top, jacket, skinny jeans and matching scrunchie are all from fashion-favorite mall brand American Eagle Outfitters (yes, you read that correctly!).

Splash

Kendall’s high-waisted skinny jeans are part of American Eagle’s Ne(X)t Level Jean Collection, which are designed to be super-supportive, stretchy and breathable (even when playing basketball, apparently). But what we love most about her look is how perfect each piece is for transitioning from summer to fall. You can rock all of the cute AEO denim pieces together just like Kendall or wear them separately with whatever you already have in your wardrobe.

Scroll down and shop Kendall’s full denim look for under $200 from American Eagle Outfitters now!

Buy It! AE Denim Cami Crop Top, $49.95; ae.com

Buy It! AE Ne(X)t Level High Waisted Jegging, $49.95; ae.com

Buy It! AE Corduroy Collar Denim Jacket, $69.95; ae.com

Buy It! AEO Denim Scrunchie 3-Pack, $8.95 (orig. $9.95); ae.com