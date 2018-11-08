The Happily Grey x Aqua Collection Is Now at Bloomingdale's! Here's What to Shop

Sarah Ball
November 08, 2018 09:46 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Bloomingdale's has partnered with super-stylish blogger and influencer, Mary Lawless Lee of Happily Grey, to create a special holiday collection for its contemporary in-house brand, Aqua.

Texas native and Nashville-based, Lee incorporates her personal aesthetic into this collection: a combination of boho and minimalism. The collection feels very true to Lee’s style and includes a variety of ready-to-wear pieces. From a velvet suit to a classic sparkly mini dress perfect for any dance floor or New Year’s celebration, there’s something for every event on your calendar this season.

Although this is a holiday collection and it’s filled with festive materials like velvets, silks and sequins, the pieces are versatile enough to incorporate into your daily wardrobe (and trust us — they’re so cute you’ll want to wear them way more than once!). Lee shares some styling tips and shows us how to wear them after the holiday season, below.

The Blazer

“This was inspired by a vintage piece that I bought in Austin three years ago,” says Lee. She suggests pairing it with denim and a tee for a chic daytime look, or throwing it over your shoulder with a slip dress for a night out. “Throwing it over the shoulder really changes the feel of it,” adds Lee.

Buy It! Metallic Leather-Trimmed Suede Blazer, $248; bloomingdales.com

 

Emerald Mini Dress

“Every holiday collection should have a statement! This is our hero piece,” says Lee. Inspired by the sharp-shouldered looks of the ’80s, “this piece is an evening showstopper,”  she adds.

Buy It! Sequined Mini Dress, $188; bloomingdales.com

Floral Maxi Dress

“This maxi is boho and whimsical, which has always been true to my style,” says Lee.

Buy It! Embroidered Maxi Dress, $198; bloomingdales.com

Green Velvet Suit

“Sleek and sexy, this is one of my favorite pieces. It’s a really rich color for holiday, and a great evening set for any holiday occasion,” she says.

Buy It! Velvet Double-Breasted Blazer, $128; bloomingdales.com; Flared Velvet Pants, $98; bloomingdales.com

Marigold Wrap Dress

“I love the autumn tones of this dress,” says Lee. “The silhouette is forgiving and flattering on every shape,” she adds. She suggests wearing it with something unexpected: “Trade the pump for a platform.”

Buy It! Velvet Maxi Wrap Dress, $128; bloomingdales.com

 

