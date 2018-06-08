If you’re a fan of affordable, sustainable fashion brand Everlane, then you’re probably familiar with their Choose What You Pay Program. For those of us not familiar with the unique and clever strategy, this is how it works: In order to get rid of overstocked items, Everlane marks down the usual retail price and gives shoppers three price options to choose from, based on how much of a profit the brand will take away. Seems too good to be true, right? Well, you better believe it because Everlane is a brand that prides themselves on transparency both with their customers and their production methods, and it’s this transparency which has earned them a cult-like following of fashionable and socially-conscious consumers.

There are over 100 styles to choose from, including clothing, shoes and accessories — not to mention a pretty coral version of their famous block heel shoe, The Day Heel — but they're going fast.

