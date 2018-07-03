Get a Gorgeous Summer Glow Thanks to Chrissy Teigen's New Collaboration with Becca Cosmetics

Makeup lovers, grab your wallets! After her ultra-successful Glow Face Palette launch with Becca Cosmetics last year, Chrissy Teigen teamed up with the brand again to create a collection of five gorgeous glow-boosting products to give you your most radiant summer skin ever.

While Teigen’s first product with Becca (still available at Sephora!) focused on achieving a luminous complexion using blush, bronzer and highlighters, her newest launches will have you radiating from head to toe.

The BECCA x CHRISSY Endless Summer Glow Collection, which officially launched at Sephora.com last week, includes a shimmering gold body oil, a trio compact featuring a bronzer and two highlighter shades (one of which was exclusively created by Teigen) and three high-shine lip glosses.

Ready to get your glow on? Hurry on over to Sephora.com to snag your favorite pick from the limited-edition line before it all sells out!

Endless Bronze & Glow Highlighter

Buy It! BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Endless Bronze & Glow, $38; sephora.com

Glow Body Oil

Buy It! BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Body Oil, $42; sephora.com

Glow Lip Gloss

Buy It! BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Lip Gloss, $22; sephora.com