20 Trendy Tie-Dye Pieces to Shop Inspired by Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Nina Dobrev and More!

The retro print is making a come back! Stars like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Nina Dobrev and Rachel Brosnahan are all rocking the trend in their own way. From cool and causal street style looks to more polished takes on the psychedelic print, tie-dye is definitely a celeb fave.