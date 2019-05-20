20 Trendy Tie-Dye Pieces to Shop Inspired by Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Nina Dobrev and More!

The retro print is making a come back! Stars like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Nina Dobrev and Rachel Brosnahan are all rocking the trend in their own way. From cool and causal street style looks to more polished takes on the psychedelic print, tie-dye is definitely a celeb fave.
By Sarah Ball
May 20, 2019 12:50 PM

Our Celeb Muses: Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Nina Dobrev and Rachel Brosnahan

Splash (3); Getty

The Trend: Tie-Dye

From casual street style looks like Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid’s (who’s rocking a Polo Ralph Lauren tee and a $2,550 Prada bag!) outfits, to more polished looks like Nina Dobrev’s office-ready tailored pant paired with a $750 Proenza ribbed tee to Rachel Brosnahan, who’s experimenting with the trend via a pleated fit-and-flare Prada dress, stars are really loving this colorful print.

Arizona

Buy It! Tee, $20; jcpenney.com

Mango

Buy It! Skirt, $59.99; mango.com

Zara

Buy It! Tank, $39.90; zara.com

Think Royln

Courtesy Think Royln

Buy It! Tote, $188; thinkroyln.com

Fore

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Slip dress, $78; bloomingdales.com

Cupio

Buy It! Tee, $58; bloomingdales.com

Vans

Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! Sneakers, $59.95; nordstrom.com

& Other Stories

Buy It! Slip dress, $129; stories.com

H&M

Courtesy H&M

Buy It! Skirt, $49.99; hm.com

DKNY

Courtesy Macy's

Buy It! Crossbody Bag, $128; macys.com

Massimo Dutti

Courtesy Massimo Dutti

Buy It! Shirt Dress, $160; massimodutti.com

Aqua

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Dress, $78.40 (orig. $98); bloomingdales.com

Sundry

Courtesy Shopbop

Buy It! Tote, $90; shopbop.com

Topshop

Buy It! Shirt, $68; topshop.com

Treasure & Bond

Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! Hoodie, $69; nordstrom.com

Keds

Courtesy Macy's

Buy It! Sneakers, $60; macys.com

Alice + Olivia

Buy It! Slip dress, $275; bloomingdales.com

Boohoo

Courtesy Boohoo

Buy It! Shirt dress, $24; boohoo.com

LeSportsac

Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy It! Belt Bag, $95; saksfifthavenue.com

Prince Peter

Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! Tee, $42; nordstrom.com

