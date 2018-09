“Happy International Women’s Day!!! I love the community we have built on this page…strong women and men supporting positivity and each other in such a heartwarming way. We need to take this energy even more out into the world…because there is still so much to be done,” Hilaria Baldwin said while wearing this empowering Old Navy tee on Instagram.

In honor of IWD, Old Navy is donating $25,000 to the Monumental Women organization, which is working to commemorate America’s women suffragists with statues in New York City’s Central Park.