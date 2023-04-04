Ariana Madix's 'Revenge Dress' Is Actually a $995 Top and $795 Skirt That's Been Worn by Many Celebs

Get all the details on the outfit that's causing quite the stir

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 4, 2023
Vanderpump rules cast photos credit Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Ariana Madix's viral "revenge dress" isn't actually a dress at all — and has been worn by a handful of other celebrities.

The Vanderpump Rules star turned heads when she showed up to the season 10 reunion of the hit reality show in a red-hot ensemble that was presumed to be a big dose of revenge for her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

The reason for revenge? Sandoval was recently exposed for cheating on her with their VPR co-star Raquel Leviss for "upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," a source close to the show's stars told PEOPLE in March.

new cast photos of the cast of vanderpump rules
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

However, what fans of the show presumed to be a single one-piece dress was actually a two-piece top and skirt combo that goes for $1,790 together.

The outfit, which is available for purchase on FWRD.com, consists of MONOT's crop jacket and cutout long pencil skirt all in bright cherry red. The jacket runs for $995, and the skirt costs $795, and both pieces are also available in white.

Madix's rendition of the ab-bearing set — that she completed with a matching manicure, stacks of silver rings and a sleek hairdo — was just the latest in a string of celebrities rocking the nearly naked ensemble.

Elsa Hosk wore the white rendition of the outfit when she attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles last year.

The blonde bombshell went with tied-back hair and two face-framing strands and added chunky silver bangles, matching chunky rings and a white clutch for her red carpet appearance.

Halle Bailey Elsa Hosk Maura higgins dress
getty (3)

Love Island UK star Maura Higgins rocked the revealing 'fit to the National Television Awards in London last October.

Higgins, like Hosk, went with a white colorway that contrasted her dark hair, and she added two thick silver cuffs on each of her wrists for a futuristic appearance.

Most recently, Halle Bailey rocked the exact same red look as Madix when she attended Vanity Fair and TikTok's young Hollywood pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles last month.

The singer and Little Mermaid star rocked a matching manicure and chunky rings rings, and she wore her hair pulled back except for one dangling strand.

