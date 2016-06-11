Shop All the Summer Trends Featured on PEOPLE's List

If you haven’t heard the exciting news, PEOPLE and ABC are teaming up for a fun new limited run series, PEOPLE’s List. The hour-long show, which premieres this Saturday, June 11 on ABC, is hosted by Jerry O’Connell and former MTV News correspondent Suchin Pak.

People’s List

In addition to bringing you the inside scoop on the latest celeb news stories, tours of the most glamorous celebrity homes and updates on past PEOPLE cover stars, there will be lots of must-see style segments, including one on the hottest trends of the summer:

WATCH: PEOPLE’s List – Summer Trends

PEOPLE Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal hit up Bloomingdale’s and H&M to find the best pieces you’ll want to wear all season. On her hit list: frayed denim, off-the-shoulder dresses and tops, modern lace looks and the trendiest color this season (spoiler: it’s orange-red).



Shop the Shoot!

Acqua Diamond Lace Dress, $128; bloomingdales.com

Lovers & Friends Caspian Crochet Shift Dress, $180; bloomingdales.com

H&M Striped Shorts, $29.99; hm.com

H&M Kick Flare Jeans, $39.99; hm.com

What are you most exited to buy? Share with us in the comments below.