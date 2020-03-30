Shia LaBeouf Shows Off His Fully Tattooed Torso While on a Run with Ex-Wife Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf put his massive tattoo collection on display during a morning jog with ex-wife Mia Goth on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The actor, 33, went shirtless during the workout, showing off his many intricate tattoos, including one with the word “CREEPER” written across his lower abdomen. Above that, a tattoo featuring an image of a woman leaning her head on what appears to be a clown. There’s also some ink of the signage for “Route 071” on his left shoulder.

During the actor’s outing with Goth, 26, the pair was also photographed embracing and sharing a sweet kiss, as they each sported rings on their left hands. LaBeouf was wearing a wedding band on that finger, while Goth also had on a diamond ring and a wedding band.

LaBeouf was previously photographed wearing the ring at the Academy Awards in February.

Reps for the actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

LaBeouf and Goth first met in 2012 while filming Lars von Trier’s NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, and Goth later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014. After nearly four years of dating, the couple tied the knot in October 2016, exchanging vows in a non-traditional Las Vegas ceremony, which was live-streamed on the Internet.

“We’re proud of it — it was love,” LaBeouf said of the ceremony during a subsequent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

However the Clark County of Nevada claimed that the couple was not legally married even though the actor confirmed their marriage. “Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed #Vegas,” they wrote in a Tweet.

A rep for the couple confirmed they were filing for divorce in 2018. The statement said: “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”