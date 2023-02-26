Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Stylist Daughter Told Her to 'Rise Like a Phoenix, but Younger' on SAG Awards Red Carpet

Sheryl Lee Ralph is keeping her stunning awards show looks in the family.

While appearing on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the SAG Awards 2023, the Abbott Elementary star, 66, whose hit ABC sitcom is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, shared that her daughter, Ivy Maurice, 28, styled her for the event.

In a timeless sparkling caped Tadashi Shoji dress "fresh off the runway" and Fernando Jorge earrings, Ralph shared how her daughter envisioned the look.

"My daughter, Ivy Coco, is my stylist, and has been my stylist since the beginning of the awards season. And I said to her, 'Coco, I need you to tell me what do I need?' And she said, 'Mommy, you've got to rise like a phoenix, but younger,'" the Golden Globe winner recalled.

She added: "She has been very intentional about making sure it is fresh, that it is relatable and it is about the now."

Ralph revealed that Shoji designed her gown for another major moment.

"Tadashi and I have been friends for a long time. He designed by wedding gown to the senator," she said. "And Tadashi used to design for Coco and I when she was little. Now, here she is, a stylist, and he's still hitting it out of the park."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

This is one of many looks Maurice has curated for her famous mom during the awards season.

Last month for the Critics Choice Awards, she dressed Ralph in a custom gold strapless gown from Haitian designer Jovana Louis. She paired the look with jewelry from Misho Designs, including circular gold earrings that matched the texture of the gown and a gold ring and bangle.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

She kept her hair down, in long, natural waves, and a pop of gold eyeshadow completed the elegant look.

When Titanic star Frances Fisher commented her kudos to Maurice for her work, Ralph replied, "Yes, my daughter @Coco_Maurice has been my stylist of choice on this whole campaign!"

Also at the 2023 Golden Globes, Ralph told E!'s Laverne Cox that Maurice had accompanied her "on this whole award train" and had a keen sense of her mother's style.

"I said, 'You get my style, Coco.' I said, 'You get me, you get the style, and let's do this.'"

The collaboration has worked out well so far, as Ralph pointed out. "And she's been winning — I've been on every best dressed list, including The New York Times and I thank my child. Every birthing pain was worth it!"

Maurice shared the honor of her mother being named among the best dressed of 2022 on Instagram, saying that while she kept it "very lowkey" that she was styling Ralph throughout this year, she is now "ready to share" and to "level up in 2023."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For the Globes, she wore a custom, hand-made purple Aliétte gown, which stylist Jason Rembert said took 960 hours to make. Between that regal look and her thigh-slit glamorous black dress — which, complete with a waist-length braided ponytail adorned with bling, stole the show at last year's Emmys — Ralph has been kicking things up a notch at each red carpet she attends.

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as PeopleTV, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.