Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Stylist Daughter Told Her to 'Rise Like a Phoenix, but Younger' on SAG Awards Red Carpet

The Abbott Elementary star wore Tadashi Shoji on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 07:05 PM

Sheryl Lee Ralph is keeping her stunning awards show looks in the family.

While appearing on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the SAG Awards 2023, the Abbott Elementary star, 66, whose hit ABC sitcom is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, shared that her daughter, Ivy Maurice, 28, styled her for the event.

In a timeless sparkling caped Tadashi Shoji dress "fresh off the runway" and Fernando Jorge earrings, Ralph shared how her daughter envisioned the look.

"My daughter, Ivy Coco, is my stylist, and has been my stylist since the beginning of the awards season. And I said to her, 'Coco, I need you to tell me what do I need?' And she said, 'Mommy, you've got to rise like a phoenix, but younger,'" the Golden Globe winner recalled.

She added: "She has been very intentional about making sure it is fresh, that it is relatable and it is about the now."

Ralph revealed that Shoji designed her gown for another major moment.

"Tadashi and I have been friends for a long time. He designed by wedding gown to the senator," she said. "And Tadashi used to design for Coco and I when she was little. Now, here she is, a stylist, and he's still hitting it out of the park."

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

This is one of many looks Maurice has curated for her famous mom during the awards season.

Last month for the Critics Choice Awards, she dressed Ralph in a custom gold strapless gown from Haitian designer Jovana Louis. She paired the look with jewelry from Misho Designs, including circular gold earrings that matched the texture of the gown and a gold ring and bangle.

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Frazer Harrison/Getty

She kept her hair down, in long, natural waves, and a pop of gold eyeshadow completed the elegant look.

When Titanic star Frances Fisher commented her kudos to Maurice for her work, Ralph replied, "Yes, my daughter @Coco_Maurice has been my stylist of choice on this whole campaign!"

Also at the 2023 Golden Globes, Ralph told E!'s Laverne Cox that Maurice had accompanied her "on this whole award train" and had a keen sense of her mother's style.

"I said, 'You get my style, Coco.' I said, 'You get me, you get the style, and let's do this.'"

The collaboration has worked out well so far, as Ralph pointed out. "And she's been winning — I've been on every best dressed list, including The New York Times and I thank my child. Every birthing pain was worth it!"

Maurice shared the honor of her mother being named among the best dressed of 2022 on Instagram, saying that while she kept it "very lowkey" that she was styling Ralph throughout this year, she is now "ready to share" and to "level up in 2023."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For the Globes, she wore a custom, hand-made purple Aliétte gown, which stylist Jason Rembert said took 960 hours to make. Between that regal look and her thigh-slit glamorous black dress — which, complete with a waist-length braided ponytail adorned with bling, stole the show at last year's Emmys — Ralph has been kicking things up a notch at each red carpet she attends.

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as PeopleTV, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Ivy-Victoria Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 80th Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard
Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks Uplifting Young Black Designers, Including Her Stylist Daughter Ivy Coco 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralpharrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Credits Daughter for Golden Look at Critics Choice Awards: 'My Stylist of Choice'
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Have 'The Parent Trap' Reunion on the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ; PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Gabrielle Union arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Daughter Ivy Styled Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance Look — All the Details
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Maurice attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Thanks Daughter for 'Winning' Style Advice at Golden Globes: 'Birthing Pain Was Worth It'
20th Annual SAG Awards Casting Of The Actor, The Screen Actors Guild Awards Statuette
SAG Awards 2023: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and What's Different This Year
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James accept the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
'Abbott Elementary' 's Janelle James Was 'Drunk' When She Interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
US actress/singer Sheryl Lee Ralph performs the US national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs Soaring Rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at 2023 Super Bowl
76th EE British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 19 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BAFTA Awards
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Poses with a Posse in London, Plus Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Sam Smith and More
"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jay-Z poses looks on with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
See All the Celebrities Cheering at Super Bowl 2023
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13716304zh) Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, in Los Angeles 2023 Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 15 Jan 2023 Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13713375ir) Amanda Seyfried 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Jan 2023 Wearing Dior Same Outfit as catwalk model *13108156ay LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Angela Bassett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards