Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks Uplifting Young Black Designers, Including Her Stylist Daughter Ivy Coco 

There's only one person who truly understands Sheryl Lee Ralph's style and it's her own daughter, Ivy Coco Maurice!

For those wondering who's in charge of the Abbott Elementary star's show-stopping outfits — "I love to slay a red carpet," she once said — Ralph showed high praise for her kid's creative talent in a new interview with Byrdie.

"I've been having the most fun working with my daughter, Ivy, who is my stylist," Ralph, 66, shared.

What became a here-and-there project turned into a continuous collaboration between the mother-daughter duo.

"It started as something we were going to do just a few times. But every time I had to hit the red carpet, she just kept getting better and better at it. So, now we work together," Ralph added.

It's also allowed the Emmy winner to express herself better through style and "lift up other young artists, especially young black designers." That includes Ivy, who is both the creative director of WalkGood Wear and creator of her clothing brand, The House of Ivy.

"I am very happy she is so good at making these connections and giving other people their shots on the red carpet."

Ahead of the 2022 Emmys, where she won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, the Dreamgirls actress revealed to PEOPLE that a fashion mix-up occurred between her and a cast mate.

Thankfully Ivy came to the rescue, styling her mom in a floor-sweeping Brandon Blackwood gown.

"I have to tell you that five days ago I had no gown, I had nothing and Brandon Blackwood heard about my plight through Roberto [Johnson], the stylist in New York and my daughter Ivy Coco [Maurice] – they all came together and here I am," she told PEOPLE on the red carpet.

And, with Ivy's sartorial savvy, Ralph conquered this year's Golden Globes outfitted in a hand-made purple Aliétte mirror ball gown that took 960 hours to make according to its designer and Ralph's stylist, Jason Rembert.

"My very beautiful daughter, Ivy Coco, who has been on this whole award train with me from the beginning," Ralph said of collaborating with Ivy, who joined her at the event dressed in a gold gown with a corset.

Ralph continued: "I said, 'You get my style, Coco.' I said, 'You get me, you get the style, and let's do this. And she's been winning — I've been on every best dressed list, including The New York Times and I thank my child. Every birthing pain was worth it!"