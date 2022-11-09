Sheryl Lee Ralph, 65, Has 'Diva' Moment in Skin-Tight Catsuit at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show

She's a star!

Sheryl Lee Ralph had her shining moment in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which just dropped Nov. 9 on Prime Video.

For the fashion show, the Abbott Elementary star wears a catsuit in a shimmery olive shade. The design features what appears to be a mesh bustier with corset detail and is topped off with a robe. The actress' glam and accessories, though, are really where her look shines.

Around her neck is a green beaded necklace that complements the green of her outfit. She wears a ring and earrings, but that's not all. Ralph, 65, also has a few jewels dotted into the part of her hair to tie everything together. Her hair is left in soft curls with a single braid tied across her forehead.

Ralph's makeup ties in the green from her outfit as well as the shimmer, with green and gold on her eyelids and perfectly placed highlight on her skin.

The Emmy-winning actress struts her stuff during the show while surrounded by models all wearing similar looks. She showed off a teaser video of her red carpet appearance for the show on Instagram, writing, "The DIVA has arrived!" The Savage X Fenty Instagram also shared a teaser of Ralph's appearance, writing on Instagram, "@thesherylleeralph is EVERYTHINGGG 🔥" The gracious actress simply replied, "Thank you!"

The glam across the Savage X Fenty show — thanks to Fenty Beauty — is eye-catching. Cara Delevingne rocked bleached brows with her strappy lingerie set. Rihanna opens the show with shimmery shadow on her lids, just like Ralph's. The "Lift Me Up" singer's makeup was all gold, though, complementing her blue corset.

Elsewhere in the show, models wore full faces of shimmery colors, juxtaposing the forest-like backdrop and making their faces really pop against the dark background.

Rihanna recruited a star-studded list of names to take part in her show, which was filmed in October in Los Angeles. Also appearing are Simu Liu, Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls and Johnny Depp.

"I'm looking forward to [people seeing] it," Rihanna told PEOPLE ahead of the show dropping on Prime Video. "It's my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise."

The new mom, who welcomed her baby with A$AP Rocky in May, also shared that even though this is Vol. 4 of her brand's show, "every single show" feels just as special as the first one she did.

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she said. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is now streaming on Prime Video.