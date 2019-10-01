Ralph Lauren is continuing its more than three-decade commitment to fighting cancer.

This October, the iconic brand launches “Together in Pink,” a multi-platform global marketing campaign in support of its Pink Pony initiative, which has raised millions of dollars for cancer-related charities and awareness programs.

The empowering and emotional campaign features superstar musician and cancer survivor Sheryl Crow, Emmy Award-winning writer and speaker Suleika Jaouad, five-time Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian and cancer fighters Tammy Walker and Mimi Argueta. Each cast member is paired with a family member, friend or fellow survivor to “share their personal journey through the power of conversation,” according to the brand which debuted the campaign with the touching video above.

Image zoom Sheryl Crow stars in Ralph Lauren's "Together in Pink" Campaign to support the fight against cancer. Courtesy Ralph Lauren

“When someone we love has cancer, we are all affected — husbands, wives, mothers and fathers, sisters, brothers, and friends,” designer Ralph Lauren shares in a statement. “This is our effort in the fight against cancer.”

Crow, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, feels it’s important to be vocal about her own experience if there’s a chance it will help others.

“My life changed so dramatically after I had cancer. All the things you think about your life, how you think you have everything in your control, it’s just not true,” she shares in the campaign video. “Even though I would never wish a cancer diagnosis on anyone, what you come away with and what you accrue, the life lessons, the strength, the perspective is invaluable.”

Image zoom Nathan Adrian stars in Ralph Lauren's "Together in Pink" Campaign to fight against cancer. Courtesy Ralph Lauren

Image zoom Suleika Jaouad stars in Ralph Lauren's "Together in Pink" Campaign to fight against cancer. Courtesy Ralph Lauren

This 2019 Pink Pony Collection features a variety of updated Polo classics with new graphics. 100 percent of the purchase price from the sale of each $68 light pink “Live Love” graphic tee and 25 percent of the purchase price from the sale of all other items in the collection — available in select global Ralph Lauren retail stores, on RalphLauren.com and at Macy’s — will be donated to the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation or to an international network of cancer charities.

“It represents a commitment to fighting cancer and, as a survivor, I’m proud to show my support,” Crow tells PEOPLE of wearing the T-shirt in the campaign.

Image zoom Sheryl Crow wears the Live Love Tee from Ralph Lauren's 2019 Pink Pony collection. Courtesy Ralph Lauren

And Ralph Lauren’s campaign will be featured at stores across the world. Throughout the month of October, the façades of Ralph Lauren’s flagships in New York City, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Shanghai, London and Paris will be lit up in pink. And the brand’s hospitality locations (like New York City’s famed Polo Bar) will honor the program with a Pink Pony Signature Cocktail, with a portion of the sales price will be donated to Pink Pony.

Image zoom Mimi Argueta and Anthony Argueta star in Ralph Lauren's "Together in Pink" Campaign to fight against cancer. Courtesy Ralph Lauren

Along with the video and print campaign, the brand will air seven Pink Pony-themed podcasts that will air throughout the year. And fans are invited to follow along on social media bu joining the initiative on social media and sharing their stories with #PinkPony.