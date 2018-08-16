Sheryl Crow's Bringing More Sequins, Fringe and Embroidery to Her HSN Clothing Line

Shahar Azran

A year after launching her very own clothing line for HSN, Sheryl Crow has found her design groove — and her new collection is going to be filled with even more sequins, fringe and embroidery to love.

As always, Crow got most of her design inspiration from pieces in her own closet, but this time she studied exactly what her shoppers loved to really push the envelope. “I’m finding that the women who buy my line, they tend to really love the specialty items which gives me the freedom to step it up a little bit and create things that have a little more edge and a little more fun to them,” she tells PEOPLE.

One way that she’s expanding her best-sellers is by taking an item shoppers loved — like her Americana bag — and interpreting it in a new way (her new collection has a matching American flag boot). “Our shoppers are really drawn to things that have embroidery or sequin or fringe,” she says.

Although she doesn’t like spending thousands of dollars on high-end designer buys, the musician does dole out money when it comes to expanding her own vintage collection.

“Real old vintage T-shirts can be extremely expensive,” she says. “The last one I bought was a Rolling Stones T-shirt from the 1981 tour and that was about $200 and that’s a lot to pay for a T-shirt, especially one that’s been worn for 20 something years by someone else.”

But that was a purchase that was worth the splurge. “I love the history and [the Rolling Stones] kind of wrote the book on what I do now,” she says about her vintage-inspired designs.

She’s so committed to vintage living, she still has a pair of Dingo boots that she got for Christmas at age 15. “I still have them and I still wear them and they are awesome.”

If you can’t wait to shop Crow’s newest line, catch her live on August 23, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET and August 24, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. and 10 a.m.-11 a.m. ET on HSN and scroll below for a sneak peek at items from her new collection.

