Shenae Grimes's Wedding Dress: All the Scoop on Her Black Gown

Find out all the details about the star's surprising wedding dress

By Alex Apatoff
Updated July 06, 2021 12:00 PM
Advertisement

Courtesy Shenae Grimes

Though there’s no “something black” in that old wedding luck adage, Shenae Grimes sure seemed to be feeling lucky in her elegant midnight-and-blush Vera Wang wedding gown as she tied the knot with Josh Beech Friday.

Wearing Look 9 from Wang’s Fall 2012 collection, the actress posted a photo to Twitter of her smooching her brand-new groom in a lovely outdoor setting.

Wang’s heavily black collection was released shortly before announcing her separation from her husband, but rather than be a one-off collection, tons of bridal designers have begun incorporating the dramatic hue into their own wedding looks.

And Grimes accented her darkly romantic gown with a curled updo and deep red flowers, adding even more drama to what was certainly a memorable day.

Tell us: What do you think of Grimes’s black wedding gown?

–Alex Apatoff

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com