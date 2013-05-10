Find out all the details about the star's surprising wedding dress

Shenae Grimes's Wedding Dress: All the Scoop on Her Black Gown

Courtesy Shenae Grimes

Though there’s no “something black” in that old wedding luck adage, Shenae Grimes sure seemed to be feeling lucky in her elegant midnight-and-blush Vera Wang wedding gown as she tied the knot with Josh Beech Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing Look 9 from Wang’s Fall 2012 collection, the actress posted a photo to Twitter of her smooching her brand-new groom in a lovely outdoor setting.

Wang’s heavily black collection was released shortly before announcing her separation from her husband, but rather than be a one-off collection, tons of bridal designers have begun incorporating the dramatic hue into their own wedding looks.

And Grimes accented her darkly romantic gown with a curled updo and deep red flowers, adding even more drama to what was certainly a memorable day.

Tell us: What do you think of Grimes’s black wedding gown?